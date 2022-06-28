ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Fraternity chapter hosts annual cooking event

By By NANCY WEST-BRAKE Telegram Correspondent
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lHQl_0gO1JwJ000

Sizzling Southern soul food, a sausage-cooking competition for bragging rights and free food for children were the highlights Saturday of Real Men Kook for Kids, a fundraiser co-sponsored by the Rocky Mount Alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region.

Fraternity President John Batts said Kappa Alpha Psi has conducted the Kook for Kids every year since 2013, and that it is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Usually conducted at the Lucy Ann Boddie Brewer Clubhouse of the Boys and Girls Clubs at 405 Raleigh Blvd., Batts said the decision was made to hold the event this year at Harambee Square because the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an event nearby, the “We Are One Bike Ride,” and the two events together might draw more people.

“It’s about men cooking for youth,” Batts said, “and the chance to provide positive role models for the children and for a chance to give back to the community.”

Batts pointed out that all the fraternity men volunteering at the event were members from Edgecombe, Nash and Wilson counties, with ages ranging from the 20s to the 70s.

“It puts our faces in the community,” Batts said. “It’s part of our job to serve.”

Free food for children under 18 was provided in the form of lunch bags containing freshly cooked hot dogs, chips, a cookie and a bottle of water. While music was played by DJ “Uncle Mike,” four teams of men vied for the sausage championship.

Team Frenchy led by Frenchy Davis, Team Coley led by Anthony Coley, Team I Give 365 led by Durell Petway and Team Bunch led by Dylan Bunch chopped vegetables and sprinkled spices, closely guarding their recipes.

Coley, a six-year veteran of the event and maintenance director for the Boys and Girls Clubs, said his team had won first place two years in a row, although Team Frenchy supplanted them last year and the year before. He credited his family for teaching him how to cook.

“We are all Southern soul cooks,” Coley said, waving a hand to indicate his crew. “We are all our moms, aunts, grandmas and grandads who know how to cook.”

Coley said the reaction of the three judges, who were chosen at random from the crowd each year, would reveal his team’s skill.

“When we see those judges slap each other, that’s how we’ll know we got it right,” he said.

Team Coley was awarded third place by the end of the afternoon, with Team Frenchy finishing first and Team Bunch coming in second.

Nash County Senior Center Supervisor Morgan Doughtie was one of the tasters in the crowd.

“I loved how each team was different and unique in how their sausage tasted, and they were creative with the recipes,” Doughtie said. “At the end of the day you were able to eat good food and support a great place like the Boys and Girls Club.”

Desiree Dolberry of the Boys and Girls Clubs said cooking teams paid $30 to sign up for the competition, with first-, second- and third-place trophies awarded to the winners. Members of the public who wanted to decide for themselves had the opportunity to pay $5 to be tasters at the event, with all proceeds donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs.

