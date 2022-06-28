Former Nash County captain charged with impaired driving

A former supervisor with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to go on trial for charges of driving while impaired and speeding in Beaufort.

Christopher Stephen Cary, 42, of Rocky Mount, the former captain of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, was arrested by the Beaufort Police Department on June 12 in Beaufort.

According to the incident report, Beaufort police Sgt. Michael Stephens conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 70 at 1:01 a.m. and Cary was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The incident report emailed to the Telegram by Leigh Anne Batchelor, administrative support specialist of the Beaufort Police Department, had a redacted narrative. The narrative portion of a report typically contains the arresting officer’s notes on why the suspect was detained and observations about the suspect’s behavior during the encounter.

As for the speeding charge, Batchelor said the citation was not entered into the police department’s computer system due to problems with the software.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said Cary “turned in his equipment” to the sheriff’s office on June 13, adding that an investigation was launched that same day by his office’s Internal Investigations Division.

On June 21, Cary submitted his letter of resignation to the sheriff’s office, prior to the completion of the investigation, Stone said.

Cary’s trial date is set for Aug. 2 in the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort. If convicted on the charge of driving while impaired, the former deputy faces fines and possible jail time.

In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive a vehicle while noticeably impaired or with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher. When driving a commercial motor vehicle, the limit is 0.04 percent.

Under state law, the lowest level of driving while impaired conviction is punishable by a fine up to $200 and a minimum jail sentence of 24 hours and a maximum of 60 days. A judge can suspend the sentence upon the driver serving 24 hours in jail, performing 24 hours of community service or not operating a vehicle for 30 days.

All drivers charged with driving while impaired who refuse to take a blood alcohol concentration test or have results of 0.08 percent or higher will have their driver licenses revoked for 30 days. Those driving commercial vehicles and drivers under age 21 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 percent will also have their license revoked for 30 days. There is a limited driving privilege available after 10 days, the law states.