ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount Telegram

Former Nash County captain charged with impaired driving

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

A former supervisor with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to go on trial for charges of driving while impaired and speeding in Beaufort.

Christopher Stephen Cary, 42, of Rocky Mount, the former captain of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, was arrested by the Beaufort Police Department on June 12 in Beaufort.

According to the incident report, Beaufort police Sgt. Michael Stephens conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 70 at 1:01 a.m. and Cary was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The incident report emailed to the Telegram by Leigh Anne Batchelor, administrative support specialist of the Beaufort Police Department, had a redacted narrative. The narrative portion of a report typically contains the arresting officer’s notes on why the suspect was detained and observations about the suspect’s behavior during the encounter.

As for the speeding charge, Batchelor said the citation was not entered into the police department’s computer system due to problems with the software.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said Cary “turned in his equipment” to the sheriff’s office on June 13, adding that an investigation was launched that same day by his office’s Internal Investigations Division.

On June 21, Cary submitted his letter of resignation to the sheriff’s office, prior to the completion of the investigation, Stone said.

Cary’s trial date is set for Aug. 2 in the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort. If convicted on the charge of driving while impaired, the former deputy faces fines and possible jail time.

In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive a vehicle while noticeably impaired or with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher. When driving a commercial motor vehicle, the limit is 0.04 percent.

Under state law, the lowest level of driving while impaired conviction is punishable by a fine up to $200 and a minimum jail sentence of 24 hours and a maximum of 60 days. A judge can suspend the sentence upon the driver serving 24 hours in jail, performing 24 hours of community service or not operating a vehicle for 30 days.

All drivers charged with driving while impaired who refuse to take a blood alcohol concentration test or have results of 0.08 percent or higher will have their driver licenses revoked for 30 days. Those driving commercial vehicles and drivers under age 21 with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 percent will also have their license revoked for 30 days. There is a limited driving privilege available after 10 days, the law states.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Man arrested in Pitt County after residence shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The suspect in a shooting that happened last December in Pitt County was arrested in Rocky Mount on Wednesday. The United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force located Devonte Gregory Dales, 19, of Rocky Mount. He was arrested and taken before an Edgecombe County Magistrate, who placed him under a $240,000 secured […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Stolen pig cooker recovered

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies are thanking the public for their help in finding a stolen pig cooker. On Tuesday night, Halifax County deputies were called to the 4000 block of Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids after someone noticed their pig cooker was gone. The Sheriff’s Office...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Commissioner Arrested

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Commissioner Richard D. Braswell was arrested this morning (Wednesday) by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Braswell was charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was processed at the Johnston County Magistrate’s Office around 11:00am and released from the Johnston County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaired Driving
wcti12.com

Kinston Police using crime map to alert people to why presence is needed in neighborhoods

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is releasing crime maps to the public to be more transparent with the community. Kinston Police Major Keith Goyette said they will be releasing safety maps on a weekly basis to their social media sites. Goyette said after complaints from people about "over-policing" in particular areas, this map will show why their presence is needed in certain areas.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

New suspect charged in fatal Goldsboro shooting

Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - A new suspect has been charged in the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a three-year-old child earlier this month in Goldsboro. On June 24, the Goldsboro Police Department filed charges against a 13-year-old male in connection with the shooting. The Office of Juvenile Justice...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham police respond to ‘serious’ traffic collision on Guess Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department has reported what they describe as a “serious motor vehicle crash” on Wednesday. The collision occurred at the intersection of Guess and Prison Camp roads sometime around 1 p.m. Police are advising the public to avoid the area and...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Roanoke Rapids business owner accused of elder exploitation

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A North Carolina businesswoman has been arrested in separate instances on charges stemming from complaints by elderly customers about her car repair shop, police said. Roanoke Rapids police said Vivian Pompliano, 59, is facing three new counts of exploitation of elder/disabled person, a month after...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Bertie County woman charged after dead & neglected dogs discovered

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after authorities say they found neglected dogs chained up on her property. Cherelle Askew was arrested on seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals by Bertie County deputies. PETA said the woman’s arrest happened after...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man taken to hospital after Durham daytime shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have confirmed a shooting in Durham that took place Wednesday afternoon. Police said at approximately 3:20 p.m., a shooting occurred near Hardee Street and Cheek Road. A man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. Police say the victim may...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham sheriff searches for man with several warrants

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s office is searching for man they say has several outstanding warrants. The sheriff’s office said Joshua Alonzo Writz of Durham has outstanding arrest warrants for charges of breaking and entering along with larceny. Writz was described as a 41-year-old...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens have been arrested in Pitt County after a shooting last week endangered four people inside of a home. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds, whose names were not given, have been charged through juvenile petitions with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Edenton man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on fentanyl, gun charges

EDENTON, Chowan County — An Edenton man was sentenced in court in New Bern to 7.5 years in prison on fentanyl distribution and possession of a firearm charges. Rayshawn Lamont Anthony pled guilty to those charges. According to court documents, Anthony, 30, was found by police walking down the...
EDENTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
865
Followers
746
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy