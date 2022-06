DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A federal prison guard is being charged after accepting bribes to allow smuggled material into a prison. The Department of Justice says 35-year-old Tiffany Fletcher of McRae is being charged with 5 counts of bribery — which can carry a statutory penalty of up to 15 years in prison, with financial penalties and up to 3 years of supervised release after the completed prison term. According to the DOJ, Fletcher worked as a correctional officer at the McRae Correctional Facility in Telfair County, which houses male inmates under contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons. Fletcher is being accused of accepting 5 cash bribes worth a total $4,390 from June to December 2019, and in return she failed to report or investigate prohibited objects being brought into the facility.

