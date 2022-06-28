ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcrae, GA

Correctional Officer Charged With Bribery

By Kathy Hilt
 2 days ago

A Correctional officer working at a private prison in McRae has been charged with accepting bribes. According to the United States Department of Justice, Tiffany Fletcher, who...

