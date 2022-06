SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Council members are looking into changing the hours bars can serve alcohol. Tuesday, June 28 was the first time it was talked about at at city council meeting. The proposal was brought to the forefront by Councilman Jerry Bowman. Essentially, what he wants to do is prohibit any retailers (bars, restaurants, or lounges) from staying open between the hours of 2:01 a.m. and 5:59 a.m. on any day of the week. This would only apply to bars outside of the downtown area.

