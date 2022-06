Like the adorable cardboard gingerbread houses, Ferris wheels, and camper vans that pop up on her Instagram feed, paper artist and stylist Chloe Fleury’s Los Angeles home is as bright as a sunny SoCal day. When she and her husband, Mehdi, who are both French, bought the Mar Vista mid-century house, which had been renovated and added onto by previous owners, the interiors were, in her words, “a blank canvas.” But Chloe went to work transforming the white-walled space into a happy place for her daughters Lula (8) and Anouk (6) (plus a baby boy on the way). In a little over a year, she has created a playful world with merely paint and props—no major renovations required.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO