Hate sites are using the wider abortion argument to spread racism and extremism

By Taylor, Francis
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite supremacists are using the debate around women's reproductive rights to promote racist and extremist agendas, finds a new study released today, following news on Friday that millions of women in the US will lose the constitutional right to abortion. US white nationalists are heading on to a neo-Nazi...

Clayton Bates
2d ago

only a hate site if it goes against your narrative. I find it funny that you get called a racist, Marxist or anything else if you disagree with main stream media.

AMERICA FIRST@??
2d ago

Hates sites? You mean like media maggots & gag rags NBC CBS MSNBC ABC CNN FOX FB PIGLOSI AOC WATERS … like those hate sites … Imagine if you can humans that could THINK FOR THEMSELVES even BETTER imagine media maggots reporting actual FACTS rather than OPINIONS… Imagine if you can GETTING FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OUT OF YOUR BUSINESS & PUTTING IT BACK IN YOUR STATE WHERE YOU ACTUALLY HAVE A SAY…

who cares
2d ago

You can bet that their is a good chance that the Democrats are going to say this is racism towards black people. Did you hear what Michelle Obama and Maxie Waters had to say today unbelievable.

MedicalXpress

Black people in the US twice as likely to face coercion, unconsented procedures during birth

Black people in the U.S. are twice as likely as white people to be coerced into procedures during perinatal and birth care, and to undergo them without their explicit consent, according to a new study by researchers at UBC's Birth Place Lab and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF). Pregnant people of other minoritized racial identities also experience pressure from providers at higher rates than white counterparts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Think Christianity Is Anti-Abortion? Think Again

Click here to read the full article. Among God’s faithful, a unified and triumphant cry rises up from the land. As the godly take their place in the pews, Bibles in hand, hearts in throats, there is bountiful rejoicing. Roe is defeated. Goodness has prevailed. The people of God have won for Him a great victory. That narrative largely aligns with what Americans have been led to believe. It also happens to be false, the product of an effort by conservative white evangelicals to convince us all that an anti-abortion stance is synonymous with godliness, that Christians are united in their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Jodie Sweetin Gets Thrown to Ground by LAPD During Pro-Choice Protest After SCOTUS Ruling

Jodie Sweetin was one of several abortion rights protesters met with a physical altercation Saturday by the Los Angeles Police Department. The Full House alum, 40, can be seen in a video speaking into a megaphone from the side of a freeway ramp before officers violently push her to the ground. The incident occurred following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelnoire.com

TikTokers Warn Black Travelers of Sundown Towns

“Don’t let the sun go down on you in this town.” If you were a Black traveler during the Jim Crow era and saw these words painted on a roadside sign, you would instantly want to turn back around and head in the opposite direction. Signs like this were fairly commonplace in America during the late 1800s and 1900s. They were an ominous decree to Black travelers that they were about to enter a sundown town.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is torched and graffitied with the words 'if abortions aren't safe, neither are you' after pro-abortion extremists warned of 'night of rage' following Roe v. Wade decision

A fire which occurred at a Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is being treated as arson after chilling messages were spray painted onto the walls and ground outside. 'If abortions aren't safe, neither are you,' read one. 'Bans off our bodies' said another by the entrance at the Life Choices clinic in Longmont, northeast of Boulder.
LONGMONT, CO
AOL Corp

Jodie Sweetin speaks out after being pushed by police at abortion rights protest: 'Our activism will continue'

A spokeswoman for Jodie Sweetin says the Full House actress is "OK" after footage shared online showed her being shoved to the ground by officers identified as members of the Los Angeles Police Department during an abortion rights protest on Saturday. Sweetin, 40, has been outspoken about her opposition to the Supreme Court ruling to strike down Roe v. Wade and its protection of abortion rights, and has raised more than $5,000 for Planned Parenthood as part of an Instagram fundraiser.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE

