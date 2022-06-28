ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J-Hope Releases First Teaser Photos for His Upcoming Single ‘MORE’

By Eryn Murphy
 2 days ago

J-Hope will be releasing an album called Jack In The Box on July 15. The first single from the album is titled “MORE” and it will drop on July 1. On June 27, J-Hope shared the first teaser photos for “MORE,” giving BTS fans a hint of what Jack In The Box will be like.

J-Hope of BTS | Big Hit Music

J-Hope released teaser photos for his new song ‘MORE’

On June 27, J-Hope and Big Hit Music shared the first teaser photos for “MORE.” The photos show a new side of J-Hope and hint that Jack In The Box will be different music compared to the rapper’s work with BTS and his 2018 mixtape Hope World .

A press release about the teaser photos reads:

“Teaser photos for ‘MORE’ reflect the song’s message visually highlighted with j-hope’s unique personality and colors. In the photos, j-hope is shown wearing black outfits with a headpiece and shoes with a pierrot motif.

The 1st single ‘MORE’ is one of the key tracks from Jack In The Box . The song sends an important message that the artist wants to ‘show the world how much he’s grown.’”

RELATED: BTS: J-Hope Announces Solo Album ‘Jack In The Box’ Will Drop on July 15

J-Hope’s new album is called ‘Jack In The Box’

For the time being, the members of BTS will be focusing on solo music . J-Hope is the first member of the group to release a solo album.

The title of J-Hope’s album was announced on June 25, and Big Hit Music shared information about the album with fans.

In a Weverse post, the label wrote, “We would like to announce the release of ‘Jack In The Box,’ j-hope’s solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album.”

The label also provided details about the album to reporters.

According to a press release, “ Jack In The Box lends voice to j-hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further. The album represents j-hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.”

HEADLINE: BTS Made the Song ‘Run BTS’ Because They ‘Wanted to Try Doing a Song in’ Their ‘Older Style’

BTS fans reacted to the ‘MORE’ teaser photos

After the first set of “MORE” teaser photos dropped, BTS fans shared their thoughts about the upcoming single and Jack In The Box on social media.

“Gorgeous! Boy Meets Evil vibes,” one Reddit user wrote. “I’ve always associated Jack in the Box as dark because it’s often included in horror movies. I’m excited for what Hobi has to show us! And the piercings??? Hobi has aesthetics on lock!”

A fan wrote on Reddit, “I love the details! The piercing, the bleached eyebrows, the eyeshadow, the white nails! The title of the song is very simple and that makes me think it could mean something MORE than expected.”

Another fan wrote on Reddit, “I’m losing my mind in the best way seeing these photos!! The concept is so well done, and his charisma is off the charts here!! I have no clue how my heart can handle the MUSIC too, so excited!”

RELATED: BTS: Ranking the New Songs on the Band’s Anthology Album ‘Proof’

