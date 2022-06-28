ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, NY

Festival of the arts in Oceanside shines light on Parkinson's disease

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA festival in Oceanside Monday celebrated the arts while shining a light on Parkinson's disease. The Friedberg Jewish...

portwashington-news.com

Help Identify Pride In Port Parade Grand Marshals

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 24, the date of this year’s Pride in Port event that lasts throughout the day and into the evening. The annual parade is a highlight of the day’s activities when every school and many other organizations participate. This year’s Pride in Port Parade Grand Marshals will be businesses that have been owned and in continuous operation by the same family for at least three generations.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
Oceanside, NY
Health
africapearl.com

architensions builds pink tile-clad extension on top of old US ranch house

New York-based studio Architensions introduces House on House, the transformation of a little suburban home in Babylon, New York. The project includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if a new dwelling has been placed on top of the existing structure. The exterior of the first story preserves the original light gray vinyl siding, while the second floor addition is covered in thick stucco to highlight the solid, heavy massing. In some places, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile emerges and descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. Both aesthetically and functionally, this design juxtaposes the past and the present.
BABYLON, NY
PIX11

Mom announces honors student is home

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old honors student who disappeared five days ago after taking her physics Regents, announced on Instagram Tuesday night the girl had returned home. “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of our heart,” the mother wrote. “My family is blessed to have [her] home safe […]
BRONX, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Restaurant Is a Top Middle Eastern Eatery in the U.S.

Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Help Jake on his road to recovery

Local resident and Mademoiselle of Patchogue employee Jake Lipponer was in a tragic car accident on Father’s Day morning. After working multiple double shifts at work, he was on his way to his favorite vacation spot, Cape Cod, for a week of relaxation. Unfortunately, now Lipponer is in critical condition and his life will be changed forever. Lipponer sustained a multitude of injuries, including breaks to his spine, femur, pelvis, right arm, left hand, as well as many other fractures throughout his body. He has already undergone major surgery and has multiple surgeries scheduled to stabilize and support his body. He is looking at a long road to recovery. Unfortunately, Lipponer was in between health insurance at the time of the accident and his new coverage was to start July 1. Friends have set up a GoFundMe in hope that it will help ease the financial burden that will be placed on Lipponer and his family. Over $50K has already been raised towards the $75K goal.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Time Out New York

See photos of Brooklyn's newest green space that is now open to the public

Brooklynites now have even more space to stretch out—50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park has officially opened to the public. The 1.89-acre, waterfront green space, with $7.5 million in mayoral funding, includes smooth paths, a forest grove, an elevated lawn, a water feature, a family gathering area, an overlook and a plaza with sweeping views of Manhattan, all set between North 11th and 12th streets in Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
smithtownny.gov

Smithtown Pet of the Week

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Apple Fritter!. Apple Fritter is a Female Puggle Mix who is around two years old. She was found wandering as a stray and was never claimed. Apple Fritter is as sweet as her namesake and as loving as can be! She still shows a lot of fear from her time as a stray, so her ideal home will keep her active and give her the confidence she needs to enjoy life at its fullest. Apple Fritter will get along well with other gentle pets as well as with any children.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Magnificent Home in Belle Terre!

Currently designed as 4 bedrooms with the 5th bedroom as dream dressing room for the primary suite with 2 ensuite baths. The walkout basement offers a sun filled gym with full bath. Inground pool, hot tub & outdoor kitchen. Private beaches, parks, athletic activity areas, deep water harbor & private country club.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

Northport’s Del Vino Vineyards purchases Krupski Farm in Riverhead

Del Vino Vineyards’ future land at Krupski Farm in Riverhead. (Courtesy photo) Northport’s Del Vino Vineyards has purchased the 30-acre Krupski Farm in Riverhead. The group plans to transform the Krupski property between Sound Avenue and Northville Turnpike, which has been farmed since 1966, into vineyards. “We believe...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the fireworks display at Jones Beach State Park will take place on Independence Day, one week from today. The Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach will be a 25-minute dazzling display that will feature a variety of colors and sights illuminating the sky at Long Island's popular oceanfront park.
MUSIC
longisland.com

Juniper at the Vanderbilt: American-Style Restaurant Hailed as Long Island’s “Hidden Gem” by Customers

Hailed as a “hidden gem” among Long Island’s competitive restaurant scene by their many ecstatic customers, Juniper at the Vanderbilt is a newer entry to the local eatery scene, but is already making a name for itself with its combination of delicious cuisine and fine décor, nestled in the center of the Vanderbilt By Beechwood Homes apartment complex in Westbury, New York.
WESTBURY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
HUDSON, NY

