Bank of America today announced $278,000 in grants to 15 nonprofits in the Fresno / Visalia region to help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families. This first round of grants from the bank focuses on workforce development and education to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability. Specifically, funding will support programs focused on food insecurity, family stabilization, services for the homeless and workforce development.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO