Sacramento asks for community input on next fire chief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento asked for community input as it looks to hire a new fire chief for the city.

The city created a survey that residents can take so they can learn what “qualities are most critical when considering a new fire chief.”

The survey comes in several different languages: Spanish, Hmong, simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese.

Those who take the survey are asked to choose seven qualities from over 30 listed. Residents who don’t find a quality listed they believe is needed have the option to write one.

The survey also asks residents to answer what they think is the “biggest community challenge” the fire chief should address.

According to the city, the survey will close on July 8.

“The information we gather from this survey will help inform the recruitment process over the next few months,” City Manager Howard Chan said.

Gary Loesch, the city’s previous fire chief, was fired in May . Assistant City Manager Leyne Milstein was made interim chief.

To take the survey or read the city’s release, click or tap here . If residents want to request the survey in a different language, they can email the city at citypublicinformation@cityofsacramento.org.

