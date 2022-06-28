Flooding reported in Roswell neighborhood

Well it was a Sunday to remember as we had many cities break records for the coolest June 26th in recorded history. Matter of fact, several cities shattered their old records by more than 5-10° from their previous ones. It sure felt more like fall out there with all the clouds and rain, courtesy of a backdoor cold front Saturday. Temperatures were 15-25° below average for the northern half of the state with Albuquerque only reaching into the lower 70s. Las Vegas only topped out in the upper 50s!

3 DAYS AGO