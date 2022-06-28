Flooding reported in Roswell neighborhood
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People in northeast Roswell are left cleaning up after rain brought flooding. The Red Cross says about a dozen homes were impacted, of those, three had severe damage. They say an emergency shelter wasn’t needed.
Story continues belo w
However, they did place sandbags along the street and help set up drainage systems. A Chevy truck was also crossing a bridge over the Berrendo River as it collapsed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
