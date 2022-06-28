Legion Baseball: West Salem storms back in win over La Crosse Post 52

La Crescent Post 595 Baseball defeated West Salem Post 51 4-3 on Wednesday evening at La Crescent’s Horihan Field. Karson Pape delivered the go-ahead RBI with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Holmen jumped out to an early lead but Central began pulling away late in the first half, as Bennett fried and Boston Brindley led their squad to a 44-24 victory at La Crosse Central High School on Tuesday night. Several high school teams throughout the Coulee Region will be participating...
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — Miron Construction Co., Inc hosted a signing day on Tuesday to celebrate one of its newest apprentices. Class of 2022 graduate Zach Long had his signing day at West Salem High School to celebrate Long becoming a carpentry union apprentice at Miron. “A person...
VIROQUA, Wis. - A Green Alert was canceled Wednesday, June 29 for a missing veteran from Viroqua. Authorities said he was "located." There was concern after Caleb Rappl, 28, was reported to have been last seen June 28 at 11 p.m. in Viroqua. Law enforcement believed he was in La Crosse at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Matthew Peloski, 36, passed away on June 21, 2022, in Maplewood, MN. Matthew was born in La Crosse on September 6, 1985. He is survived by his children, Emma and Vincent; parents, Ken and Sharon (Knutson) Peloski; sister, Melissa (Christopher) Halvorson; brother, Mark (fiancée Jade) Peloski; nephews Mason and Miles Halvorson; grandmother, Elizabeth Knutson, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The absolute best wife and mother on earth, Edith Louise (Rhomberg) Rifenberg, 94, of Onalaska, died June 26, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 7, 1927, to Frank and Agnes (Kvam) Rhomberg in La Crosse. On July 2, 1949, Edith married Richard Roy Rifenberg at Wesley United...
Jon Hill, 82 of Houston, Minn., passed away May 6, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. Jon was born December 9, 1939, at Grandview Hospital in La Crosse to Richard and Ruby (Egland) Hill. Jon grew up in Houston, graduated from Houston High School in 1960 and attended Winona State University. He owned and operated Hill Building and Construction and Jon’s Home Center, both in Houston, and Village Paint and Paper in La Crosse. He also worked as a coatings consultant for Ace Hardware.
David Lex Hayes, 81 of La Crosse passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, following a brave fight with cancer. David was born in La Crosse September 24, 1940 to Alex and Millie (Grace) Ristow. He was adopted by Justin Hayes in 1946 when his mother remarried. He lived in Gustine, CA., until the was 9, when he came back to La Crosse to live with grandparents Harry and Emma (Engler) Grace. Dave attended Hamilton, Lincoln and Central High School from where he graduated in 1958. His first job was a pin setter at South Lanes Bowling alley. He went on to work at Swift and Co., Norplex Oak and Chart, from where he retired. He married Shirley King on May 25, 1963, in Carson City, Nevada. Their daughter, Jacqueline, was born in June of 1965.
Marlene Marie Tyler, 74, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn. After proudly waging war on cancer for seven long years, Marlene is finally at peace. Marlene was born in Preston, Minnesota, on October 25, 1947, to Roger R. and Dorothy...
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Before running out to buy fireworks for July 4 celebrations, officials warn that residents may want to do some research first. Even if you can find them at the store, not all fireworks are legal. La Crosse police say to stay away from firecrackers, bottle...
MADISON, Wis. — A journey of about 90 miles will commemorate the life and legacy of Jan (Hogoboom) Hyatt, killed last year in what police are investigating as a domestic violence murder-suicide in Sun Prairie. The father of her daughter, Samantha, and her estranged husband at the time set...
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Before running out to buy your own fireworks, officials warn that residents may want to do some research. Even if you can find them at the store, not all fireworks are legal. La Crosse police say to stay away from firecrackers, bottle rockets, or any...
Leslie Merle Herreid, 74, of rural Ettrick died on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Leslie was born on March 18, 1948, to Stanley and Marva (Affeldt) Herreid. He married Barbara Brindle on December 29, 1995, in Whitehall. Leslie owned and operated Herreid Auto Body...
LA CROSSE – A fishing expedition for a highly invasive species of carp is underway in the waters of the Mississippi River. Armed with underwater speakers, electrofishing technology, large boats and nets, employees from the Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Natural Resources are trying to find out how many carp have made their way up the river to La Crosse, and how many of them may be spawning new carp into the environment.
GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - Eight people and two dogs were rescued after being stranded when their boat motor stalled on the Mississippi River near Genoa Saturday afternoon. In a release, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called about a pontoon that had stalled at 4:21 p.m. Saturday.
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) — Holly Herlitzke was diagnosed at birth with bicuspid valve disorder, a heart condition that reduces blood flow in the heart. She has lived with it her whole life, but just six months ago, she went through a surgery that inspired her to take on another challenge.
(ABC 6 News) - A teenage boy was injured after his vehicle went off the road in Winona County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 4 p.m. on Minnesota Highway 74 in St. Charles Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 17-year-old male was south on Highway 74 near...
Comments / 0