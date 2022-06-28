ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tales from a colder time (NYE 2021)

Brian B. Reyes
Brian B. Reyes
 2 days ago

All shots were taken on December 31st, 2021 using a Nikon D600. Some shots were taken with a Yongnuo 50mm f/1.8 lens and others with a Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 lens. (jalapenojollyrancher)
Love shots that show the minutiae of Philly. Nothing wrong with the people who shoot the famous landmarks, but I like seeing stuff that really captures the day to day. (CookedDenimRawPizza)
All my homies plant conifers so their stoop gardens still shine in December. (this_shit)

Spectacular Schuylkill Sunset

Shoulda been a dollar foot long hot dog night. (u/HardCactus0) Sunset was amazing. Beautiful night for baseball despite the loss (u/Thndrcougarfalcnbird) Academy of Music, view from dark stage fromu/ActionJawnson.
MUSIC
Cool graph of Miami

Union beer store! Best craft bar in Miami (u/FLbrews) Sick painting 👍 (u/FakeGrownUp) Union is legit. Nice work. (u/GregBowie) 3 storms to watch everyone resupply what's your favorite foods to keep on hand when these storms come? fromu/Nba_Grease.
