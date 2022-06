Using third-party libraries is very common while developing apps for the web. The usual way is to install the NPM package of the library and import it for your use. But sometimes, the NPM package is unavailable, or you have to include files directly from a CDN or external source. Adding <script> tags in the index.html file does not work every time, and even if it does, it could cause issues as the website scales.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 2 DAYS AGO