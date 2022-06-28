Chad Kuhl pitches complete-game shutout as Rockies beat Dodgers

DENVER — The Rockies' $182 million man is back. And just like that, the worm has turned.

Kris Bryant made his long-awaited return from the injured list on Monday, playing left field and batting third in just his 18th game of the season. His performance didn't factor too much in the Rockies' 4-0 win over the Dodgers on Monday — he had a single and one catch out in the field — but his presence alone made a difference. It was just one game, but maybe, perhaps it was the catalyst they've long been looking for.

Bryant wasn't the star though. Not even close to it.

That title unquestionably belongs to Chad Kuhl, who pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits in the shutout. It was the 17th complete-game shutout in Rockies history, and he was only the fourth to do it while allowing three or fewer baserunners. A remarkable feat in this day and age, especially against one of the toughest lineups in the game.

"You don't see that. It doesn't happen," manager Bud Black said. "Impressive. Outstanding pitching."

Kuhl was cruising and unpredictable all night. He had all of his pitches working for him — his fastball had movement, his slider was stellar and a few changeups worked against left-handed pitches.

He faced the minimum number of batters through the first six innings, giving up a hit to Gavin Lux in the third but getting a double play to get out of the inning. Kuhl gave up another hit in the seventh, a single by Freddie Freeman, but Kuhl still had things under control.

Kuhl's adrenaline started to build as he got deeper in the game. He's pitched in late innings before as a reliever, but never like this. Prior to Monday, the furthest he had gone was 7 1/3 innings. There was no question, though, that he was going to have a chance to go all the way.

By the time Kuhl strutted out for the ninth inning, he had a 4-0 lead to work with and only 87 pitches on his counter. He gave up a double to Lux to open the frame. Pitching coach Darryl Scott paid him a visit to settle down his pitcher. Kuhl was shocked, he said, but the visit helped him lock back in.

He knew he needed to be aggressive to wrap this one up, and he did just that. Kuhl got Trayce Thompson swinging for out one and Trea Turner to ground out for the second.

Freeman was up next, and the large contingent of Dodgers' fans started chanting their first baseman's name. Kuhl blocked it out. Kuhl went down 2-0, then got a strike call on a slider. Two pitches later, he got Freeman to line out directly to center fielder Yonathan Daza.

Kuhl had done it. He sprinted towards Elias Díaz, his long-time battery mate with the Pirates. The two embraced in a long hug before the rest of the team ran out to join the celebration.

"In baseball you see the best and you see the worst," Kuhl said. "Just amazing to have that relationship together. Now that's something we can carry together."

After the ice had been dumped and the MVP chain had been rightfully bestowed upon him, Kuhl snuck out of the clubhouse and into the hallway by the humidor. The emotion got to him.

In Pittsburgh, he never had a chance to get close to nine innings. Then he was non-tendered, his career up in the air during this year's long lockout. But he found his way to Denver, a city he has long wanted to play in, and had now done something he's wanted to do for as long as he can remember.

Out in the hallway, he crouched down on the cement and called his parents back home in Delaware. There were screams and tears from both sides of the phone.

"They're living and dying every fifth day with my performances," Kuhl said. "I have a lot more people like that in my corner."

Six years and one day ago, Kuhl made his debut against the Dodgers, a day he'll never forget. Now, he has another night against that same team that will stick with him.

"I'm always going to remember it," he said.

Offense comes alive

Connor Joe kicked it off with a leadoff double, and CJ Cron drove him home. An inning later, Randal Grichuk hit a double and Joe did the honors with an RBI hit, giving the Rockies a 2-0 lead. And in the sixth, José Iglesias smashed his first home run in purple, taking a moment to admire his masterpiece before trotting around the bases.

"It feels great to get the first one out of the way," Iglesias said. "And especially on such a big stage against the Dodgers, to contribute. It was perfect timing."