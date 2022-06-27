ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State adds Kennesaw State to 2026 football schedule

By Kevin Kelley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kent State Golden Flashes have added the Kennesaw State Owls to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Kent State University was obtained from Kennesaw State University via a state...

