There's still quite a bit we don't know regarding the conflict between WWE, Sasha Banks, and Naomi, as Banks and Naomi haven't publicly commented on the matter since it happened and WWE hasn't said anything new since the initial announcements of indefinite suspensions for both stars. Reports that have come afterward have said they can't outright confirm whether or not Banks and Naomi have been released, but a new report from Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri, who initially reported that Banks had been released, states that Banks was indeed released by WWE on June 10th.

