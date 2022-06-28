Trump-Backed Candidate Lashes Out At Fox News Over Drag Queen Question

Kari Lake, an Arizona gubernatorial candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump , was outraged Monday when she was asked on Fox News about a controversy related to her campaign.

Earlier this month, one of Arizona ’s best-known drag queens accused Lake of hypocrisy , claiming that the right-wing Trump acolyte had attended “countless” drag shows over the past two decades. Richard Stevens, who performs as Barbra Seville, said Lake had even hired him once to perform at her home in front of her child. He provided photos of himself in drag with Lake as evidence.

Lake has, during her campaign, attacked drag queens as dangerous to children.

“She’s picked a side in the culture war, but her actions in the past don’t support it,” Stevens told The Arizona Republic .

Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Lake about the story on Monday after she spoke for several minutes about 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories.

“I actually do care to address that,” Lake replied. “And I’m really shocked. I’m actually appalled that Fox News would take a defamatory story like that ― and we are pursuing legal action against this drag queen ― I’m appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election.”

“We just spent three questions, Ms. Lake, talking about this,” Baier replied.

“I’m really disappointed in Fox,” Lake added. “I thought you were a little better than CNN.”

She claimed Stevens had never been in her home. Asked to explain the photos, Lake diverted back to election conspiracy theories, then said “we don’t want our tax money going into drag shows at school.” She berated Baier again for bringing the hypocrisy accusation up.

She never answered the question about the images.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.