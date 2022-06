Jose Piña Cardenas, 30, was pronounced dead June 7, only three weeks after being taken into custody at Santa Rita County Jail. According to a press release from the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, Piña Cardenas was arrested May 17 on suspicion of allegedly violating his parole and was taken into custody. The press release added that later that day, sheriff’s deputies allegedly found Piña Cardenas bleeding from his mouth, and he was then transferred to ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton, where he was pronounced dead June 7.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO