Tonight, the Rohnert Park City Council will discuss adding more security around the city’s sanctioned homeless encampment. Council members will explore adding more police or a security guard to patrol the fenced-off encampment. There’s also talks of communicating more with business owners in the nearby Rogers Plaza, and paying for upgrades to prevent theft and crime there. Several business and property owners have complained of crime and vandalism associated with the encampment in recent weeks. Making the improvements and adding more police is expected to come with a $200-thousand price tag. The camp now has about 100 tents and is believed to be the largest in Sonoma County.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO