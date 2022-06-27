ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azle, TX

Azle's Airian Eubank takes seventh at state rodeo finals

By JEFF PRINCE
azlenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Texas champion bareback rider Airian Eubank overcame a painful injury to nab seventh place while competing against the best high school cowboys in Texas at the state rodeo finals in Abilene. Laurel Allred, who is also on the Azle rodeo team, placed 66th in the pole bending event....

www.azlenews.net

