It’s nothing short of a miracle that Zoe, a fox with gorgeous silvery fur, made it out of a fur farm alive. Zoe is a “pastel fox,” the result of cross-breeding between a platinum fox and a white-faced fox to create fur with that silver sheen, something that never would have occurred in the wild. Zoe faced a life of misery and an early death at the fur farm in the Netherlands where her life began — but, in 2012, she had a stroke of luck.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO