Schmitt Added to Central Women’s Soccer Staff

With the regular season winding down, the Tulip City softball teams rematch tonight in a doubleheader hosted by Pella Christian. In the first meeting between the two schools, Catrina Dixson’s ninth inning pinch hit walk-off home run gave Pella the 9-8 victory. Heroics in extra innings have become a theme in the softball meetings for the Eagles and Dutch, as the three most recent games in the Tulip City Showdown have all needed extras to decide a winner. Tonight’s matchup also features two of the top hitters in the conference. Pella Christian’s Emri Agre leads the Little Hawkeye Conference in batting average (.590), on-base percentage (.625) and slugging percentage (1.023). Pella’s Ava Curry sits just behind Agre in second place in the league in all three categories (.526/.582/.874).
