ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Schmitt Added to Central Women’s Soccer Staff

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn experienced high school head coach and former University of Illinois women’s soccer manager Izzy Schmitt is the new full-time assistant coach for the Central College women’s soccer team. Schmitt was a team manager at Illinois for...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Central Women’s Basketball Schedule Unveiled

Moran Lonning’s first season as Central College women’s basketball coach kicks off with three home games before Thanksgiving. Lonning, a former two-time Iowa Conference MVP at Luther College who served as the top assistant at Simpson College for six seasons, makes her head coaching debut Nov. 8 against Waldorf College in Forest City.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola’s Whalen Named Iowa Track and Field Gatorade Player of the Year

In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced that Walker Whalen of Indianola High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Iowa Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. Whalen is the first Gatorade Iowa Boys Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Indianola High School.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warrior squads back in action Friday

Following a Thursday night off, the Norwalk softball and baseball squads return to action today and tonight for a combined three non-conference games. The Warrior softball team will travel to Dallas Center for the second time this week and play two games in the Fillie Invitational, facing Urbandale at 12:45 p.m. and Des Moines Roosevelt at 4:45.
NORWALK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Pella, IA
Sports
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
Champaign, IL
Sports
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Breezes By Mount Ayr

The Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad got back on track with an 11-0 win over Mount Ayr on Thursday night. The Sabers had run tallies in the 2nd and 3rd, and erupted for nine in the 4th inning. Broke Roby did the damage in the 4th with a bases clearing double. Also getting RBIs were Jillian French, Cristen and Chloe Durian. Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined on a three hit shutout. Twin Cedars is off until Saturday morning when the Sabers travel to Pella Christian.
MOUNT AYR, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Softball Hopeful to Duplicate Last Year’s Postseason Run

For the second season in a row the Pella Christian softball team ended Little Hawkeye Conference play with a big win ahead of the postseason. This season the Eagles wrapped up conference action with a doubleheader against Pella and after a tough 7-6 game one loss, came back to win game two 7-6 on a walk-off home run by freshman Emma Eekhoff. Getting the big win before regionals was a familiar feeling for Pella Christian, and Eekhoff is hopeful the momentum carries the Eagles to their second straight State Tournament appearance.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Both Knoxville Diamond Squads Take Care Of Business In Must Win Games

The Knoxville Baseball Squad took care of business and sent fans home early in a 10-0 win over Clarke ending the game due to the mercy rule in the 6th inning as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. After neither team could get runs across in the 1st, the Panthers onslaught began in the 2nd taking advantage of three errors by the Indians to gain a 3-0 lead. That is all pitcher Niko Lacona would need as he was brilliant on the mound going the distance and striking out nine including the side in the first two innings. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Lacona went the distance when he needed someone to respond.
KNOXVILLE, IA
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour pitcher Blake Wolters decommits from Purdue

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour pitcher and our Wcia-3 Baseball Player of the Year, Blake Wolters, has decommitted from Purdue. The incoming senior posted on Twitter that he decommitted after receiving his test scores and talking with his family. On Twitter, Wolters went on to thank Purdue, then posted a highlight reel on his profile. Wolters […]
MAHOMET, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas More
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini now targeting superstar 2024 quarterback

The Illinois football program is targeting one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2024. In Bret Bielema’s first recruiting class, the Illini were able to land quarterback Donovan Leary. I believe Leary is going to be the future of the program but having depth is crucial. Many past program failures were due to a lack of depth at quarterback.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Stops Slide With Win Over Seymour

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad took out weeks of frustration on Seymour in an 11-5 win over the Warriors on Thursday. The Saints spotted the Warriors a run in the 1st, but then took off from there scoring two in the 2nd, four in the 4th and four more in the 5th inning, also survived four errors but Seymour committed eight of it own. The Saints recorded four hits split evenly between Summer Karpan and Gabby Drumondo. Emma Clarke got the win going the distance allowing five runs on six hits and three strikeouts. The Saints finish the regular season 12-16 and will travel to Grandview Christian tonight to open up class 1A regional.
SEYMOUR, IA
kniakrls.com

Tulip City Softball Squads Split Action-Packed Doubleheader

Both of the Tulip City softball teams walked away from Wednesday night’s action-packed doubleheader with a victory. Pella won game one 7-6, while Pella Christian grabbed the game two win on Senior Night also by a score of 7-6. In game one, the Eagles got the scoring started with...
PELLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Schmitt Added#Central Women S Soccer#University Of Illinois#The Central College#Dutch
kniakrls.com

Warriors, Indians split softball doubleheader

The Indianola and Norwalk softball teams split a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Wednesday night in a battle of highly-rated Class 4A rivals. The seventh-ranked Indians won the first game 4-1 behind Izzie Benge’s complete game in the pitching circle while the fourth-ranked Warriors overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win the night cap 5-2 as Olivia Dougherty pitched all seven innings with eight strikeouts.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball Falls to Roland Story Softball Falls in Extra Innings

The PCM baseball team fell to Roland Story 6-1 Wednesday night. The Mustangs close out the regular season 10-10 overall and 8-6 in conference play. Next, up PCM will take on Pleasantville Saturday in First Round District action at Nodaway Valley High School at 5:00 pm. The PCM softball team...
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Defeats DM East

The Indianola softball team defeated the Scarlets of Des Moines East Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup 13-4. Indianola struck early and often, scoring two runs in the first on an error and a Kiley Kindelspire RBI hit, then Kindelspire hit a three-run home run in the second to blow the game open 5-0.
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Tulip City Softball Squads Rematch Tonight on Eagle Lane

With the regular season winding down, the Tulip City softball teams rematch tonight in a doubleheader hosted by Pella Christian. In the first meeting between the two schools, Catrina Dixson’s ninth inning pinch hit walk-off home run gave Pella the 9-8 victory. Heroics in extra innings have become a theme in the softball meetings for the Eagles and Dutch, as the three most recent games in the Tulip City Showdown have all needed extras to decide a winner. Tonight’s matchup also features two of the top hitters in the conference. Pella Christian’s Emri Agre leads the Little Hawkeye Conference in batting average (.590), on-base percentage (.625) and slugging percentage (1.023). Pella’s Ava Curry sits just behind Agre in second place in the league in all three categories (.526/.582/.874).
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Baseball Falls To Ankeny Christian

The Twin Cedars Baseball Squad fell to Ankeny Christian on Tuesday 10-1. The Sabers actually held the lead in the top of the 1st scoring a run, but the Eagles pushed two across to take the lead 2-1. It stayed that way until the 5th inning when ACA put up seven runs to break the game open and put it out of reach for Twin Cedars. The Sabers are 9-14 and will play Southeast Warren on Saturday to begin the class 1A district.
ANKENY, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk baseball wins at Southeast Polk; Warrior softball falls to Winterset 4-3

The Norwalk baseball team earned a hard-fought road win while the softball team lost another heartbreaker in non-conference action Tuesday night. The Warriors won 4-2 at Southeast Polk in baseball, scoring two runs in the top of the first and plating the winning runs in their final at-bat. Dylan Christensen led off the seventh with a walk after being down in the count 0-2, then Ian Fisher doubled to right after initially fouling off two bunt attempts. Christensen and Fisher both scored on the play following a pair of Ram errors.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Falls To Albia, Looks To Close The Season With Momentum This Week

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball Squad fell to Albia on Wednesday night 5-0. The Lady Dees plated two runs in the 1st and held control the rest of the game. The Sabers could only manage five hits on the night. Rylee Dunkin was a bright spot getting a single and a stolen base and Cristen Durian had a double. Grace Bailey took the loss giving up three runs. Twin Cedars has two more regular season games left tomorrow the Sabers host Mount Ayr and Saturday morning they take on Pella Christian.
ALBIA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy