Schmitt Added to Central Women’s Soccer Staff

The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad took out weeks of frustration on Seymour in an 11-5 win over the Warriors on Thursday. The Saints spotted the Warriors a run in the 1st, but then took off from there scoring two in the 2nd, four in the 4th and four more in the 5th inning, also survived four errors but Seymour committed eight of it own. The Saints recorded four hits split evenly between Summer Karpan and Gabby Drumondo. Emma Clarke got the win going the distance allowing five runs on six hits and three strikeouts. The Saints finish the regular season 12-16 and will travel to Grandview Christian tonight to open up class 1A regional.

SEYMOUR, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO