The Pittsburgh Steelers have better cornerbacks than the Cincinnati Bengals. Even if people want to bring up having a true "CB1," the Steelers still have the better group. Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and Cam Sutton continue to be overlooked. The 33rd Team recently placed them in the second-last tier in the NFL, which isn't to dramatic, but in their assessment, they completely forgot Sutton - and overlooked Wallace.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO