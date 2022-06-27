ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

YOUR LETTERS: Reuter endorsed for 112th District

I am thrilled to have been honored by the St. Louis Labor Council with the AFL-CIO Cope endorsement and with the endorsement of the Jefferson County Labor Political Club. I write to introduce myself, my campaign and to let you know I’m here to help. Since 2011, I...

tncontentexchange.com

Jane Dueker putting $10,000 behind Sam Page debate challenge

If there’s a gauntlet to be thrown, count on Jane Dueker to hurl it down. The energy-laden opponent of incumbent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to deliver a $10,000 challenge that she hopes will get the good doctor — and not a member of Page’s staff — to publicly debate her on issues facing county residents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jefferson County, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Prosecutor Will Not Enforce Missouri Abortion Ban

Moments after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, elected officials in several GOP states (including Missouri) rushed to criminalize most abortions. Some progressive prosecutors were nearly as quick to say they don't give a damn, including St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. On Friday, Bell and 87 elected prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Contract Awarded For Chester Bridge Work

(Perryville) A contract has been awarded to Keeley & Sons for rehabilitation work on the Route 51 Bridge, also known as the Chester Bridge, in Perry County over the Mississippi River. Chris Crocker is an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation. He says the company is wanting to get to work right away on this project.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
american-rails.com

Missouri Railroads In "The Show Me State"

Much like Illinois, Missouri is stuffed full of action and excitement with six of the seven North American Class I systems operating within the state, all of which serve either St. Louis and/or Kansas City. The Show Me State also has a rich history with the prominent, historic stations that...
MISSOURI STATE
The Telegraph

Felony DUI case filed against Fairview Heights man

EDWARDSVILLE - A felony DUI case was filed Tuesday against a Fairview Heights man. Ryan A. Douglas, 42, of Fairview Heights, was charged June 28 with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Troy Police Department.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
FOX2Now

Man sentenced in Maryland Heights casino robbery

ST. LOUIS – A judge has sentenced a man to nine years in prison over a robbery at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights in 2019. Kevin Shumpert, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison. Shumpert pleaded guilty to a second-degree robbery charge earlier this year. Investigators say,...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

