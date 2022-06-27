7/2/2022 -- Live Music in the Garden: Then I Fly

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens Restaurant was a gathering place as usual on Monday morning, but this time it was not for breakfast as usual. A walk-through showed parts of the ceiling collapsed, heavy fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage in the front dining area. “So we’re going to be closed. And there’s no way around that,” said co-owner John England about the fire Saturday evening. “The kitchen looks as bad as you can imagine. It’s a mess but it sure looks salvageable,” said England. (credit: CBS) As they had a look and waited for more information from investigators and their insurance company,...

