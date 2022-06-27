7/2/2022 -- Live Music in the Garden: Then I Fly

LITTLETON, Colorado – Living The Dream Brewing is excited to can one of its taproom favorites for the first time. Six-packs of 12oz. High Line Pilsner are now available across Colorado. High Line Pilsner is named for the 71-mile High Line Canal trail that connects communities across the Denver...
DENVER, Colorado – MobCraft Dee Tacko has partnered with Chris Black of the former Falling Rock Tap House of Denver and Jeff Willis, formerly of Tap and Handle in Fort Collins, to host five days of parties and beer focused activities during the week of the Great American Beer Festival held October 5th-9th in Denver, CO. Each daily party will be held at 2403 Champa Street in the Curtis Park neighborhood of Denver and feature rare, limited and some all-time favorite craft beers.
If you're in Colorado and love "bouncing around," get ready because the "World's Biggest Bounce House" is set to tour through Colorado this summer. World's Biggest Bounce House In Colorado This Summer. As a kid, I remember my favorite place in the world, Roller Express in Thornton, Colorado, would occasionally...
The five-dollar everyday pint is not dead. This summer, River North Brewery is helping you to keep your wallets – and your bellies – full by offering multiple $5 beer options at both Denver taprooms. The brewery will kick off its malt-fueled anti-inflation initiative on the Fourth of...
Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
Was Elvis Presley even human? He was impossibly talented, almost fatally handsome, and boy, could he dance. Yet, Elvis had another talent that seemed to be his true passion. “The King” was untouchably epic about his food. In fact, Elvis was so passionate about his favorite foods that he...
Earth, Wind & Fire returns to Denver on Wednesday heavier in heart but lighter in spirit and determined to keep the fire burning. This will be the enduring R&B pop jazz funk disco supergroup’s first concert appearance in Denver since the April 25 death of saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk, who last performed with the band back in 1993 but remained lifelong friends with his Denver East High School classmate, multi-octave vocalist Philip Bailey.
As the Colorado Avalanche hockey team was celebrating their Stanley Cup victory with a parade through downtown Denver, it's good to know that law enforcement was being diligent in their approach to protect them. A pretty funny moment was caught on video during the Friday event, when a police officer...
Federico Peña was the 41st Denver mayor, serving two terms between 1983 and 1991. During his term, unbeknownst to Peña, his wife had eating disorders. Federico Peña was Denver's first Hispanic mayor and was a key part of bringing the Colorado Rockies to the Mile High City. With all his success, his wife suffered, alone.
A man from Florida visited Colorado's legendary Lakeside Amusement Park in 2021 and was injured on the Cyclone roller coaster. Now, he's suing, and people are giving him a very hard time. Lakeside has been around since 1908, along the shore of Lake Rhoda, providing decades of entertainment for the...
The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens Restaurant was a gathering place as usual on Monday morning, but this time it was not for breakfast as usual. A walk-through showed parts of the ceiling collapsed, heavy fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage in the front dining area.
“So we’re going to be closed. And there’s no way around that,” said co-owner John England about the fire Saturday evening.
“The kitchen looks as bad as you can imagine. It’s a mess but it sure looks salvageable,” said England.
(credit: CBS)
As they had a look and waited for more information from investigators and their insurance company,...
In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
(Denver, CO) -- An American Airlines passenger drove 45 minutes to Denver International Airport to rebook a flight after spending four wasted hours on the phone. The Wall Street Journal reports Brian Driver needed to rebook his flight home after a business trip to Denver ended early. He told The Journal he first tried to switch his flight using American's mobile service and website but couldn't.
A cow separated from her calf escaped her pen three times and eventually wound up on U.S. 36 outside Boulder, but officials said she was safely corralled and a reunion is in the works. Phillip Yates, a spokesperson for Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, said the cow tried to...
Jam juggernauts Widespread Panic brought their unstoppable act back to the sprawling vantages of Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Traditionally, Panic has stopped at this venue on the last weekend in June for the last 20 or so years, and last night marked the 64th consecutive sell-out for the kings of rock and roll. Panic packed a punch with a pointed setlist that acknowledged feelings of loneliness and desertion, a call to arms, and sympathy towards women, their unheard voices, and their renewed fight for reproductive freedom in response to yesterday’s heart wrenching reversal of Roe v. Wade.
