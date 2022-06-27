ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon predator trap check regulation worries livestock industry

By MATEUSZ PERKOWSKI Capital Press
Cover picture for the articleTraps for predators must be checked more frequently under new Oregon wildlife regulations that the farm industry fears will undermine protections for livestock. Significantly for cattle and sheep producers, restraining traps must be checked more than twice as often if they’re meant to stop predators from damaging livestock...

