LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Marketing has never been more relevant than today, in 2022. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, there are 31 million entrepreneurs in the U.S., which is about 16% of the adult workforce. However, about 55% of adults have started a business at some point in their lives, and 26% have started two or more businesses. Stephen King quotes from Dance Macabre reads: 'Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.' Mere talent alone is not enough to foster a thriving business model, there must be a key team of marketing experts to truly push an idea to a full-blown business.

