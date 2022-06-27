ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, KY

Clyde “John” Smith

cartercountytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde “John” Smith, 80, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, crossed over into his eternal home on Friday, June 24, 2022. Born February 9, 1942, in Carter County, Kentucky, the last of the lineage, he was a son of the late Clarence Smith and Ada Lawson Smith Henderson. In addition to his parents,...

cartercountytimes.com

Fourth of July in Olive Hill

Fourth of July in Olive Hill

It’s Homecoming time again in Olive Hill, and – yes – that means the parade and fireworks. But it also means talent shows, live music, free pool day, and more. Events actually kicked off a few weekends back when the Homecoming Pageant was held at West Carter High School. Lexi Bond was selected by judges to represent the community as Miss Olive Hill. Her court includes Teen Miss Independence Taylor Maschke and runner-up Shelby Suttles, Pre-Teen Miss Independence Camryn Varney and runner-up Piper Rayburn, Junior Miss Independence Londyn Lykins and runner-up Raylynn Stevens, Small Miss Firecracker Kayleigh McDavid and runner-up Aubree Judd, Little Miss Firecracker Nevaeh Bush and runner-up Sophia Villasenor, Little Mr. Firecracker Kingston Swanigan, Mini Miss Sparkler Abbie Barker and runner-up Kennedi Lawson, Mini Mr. Sparkler Easton Wilburn and runner-up Lucas Bradley, Tiny Miss Sparkler Bristol Covie Jordan and runner-up Harper Walker, Wee Miss Sparkler Haisley Cook and runner-up Remi Irick, Wee Mr. Sparkler Liam Tackett, and Baby Miss Sparkler Ivy Roe and runner-up River Rae Walker.
OLIVE HILL, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Extension Notes: Watch for fall armyworms

A truly historic outbreak of fall armyworms took place in 2021. According to collaborators at Auburn University, it was the worst year for this pest since the late 1970s. While entomologists don’t expect another outbreak this year, it is good to keep your eyes peeled for signs of the fall armyworm.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Weekly arrests report: 6/29/22

Weekly arrests report: 6/29/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Joseph Elam, 34, of Ashland, held by Carter County Circuit Court, arrested...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

East Carter students announced as Craft Academy Class of 2024

The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University is proud to announce the members of the Class of 2024. Seventy-four students from across the Commonwealth were chosen to attend the Craft Academy, located on the campus of Morehead State University. Two of those students, Jennifer Nguyen and Mary Sherrard, both of Grayson, are students of East Carter High School. The students live in Craft Academy residence halls and earn dual credit as they complete their final two years of high school at the Academy while also taking college-level courses.
GRAYSON, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Grayson Gallery celebrates Pride

The Grayson Gallery & Art Center partnered with Ashland Pride last week for their Final Friday Art Walk, with the theme “Pride in the ARTS.”. Gallery director Dan Click said artists from across the region submitted, “nearly 75 pieces for the exhibit’s show and sale.”. The submissions...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
KOA plans holiday events

KOA plans holiday events

Unless you have family who bring RVs or campers in when they visit, you probably don’t think much about the KOA campground for the holidays. But for many out-of-towners, that’s where they find themselves over the Fourth of July weekend. While many of those will go on into...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

New businesses open in Olive Hill

The Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce had a busy weekend, with five ribbon cuttings for three new businesses and two new amenities for recreational cyclists and other visitors. The Olive Hill Trail Town bike repair station was funded with donations from a Carter County Community Fund Grant and Carter County Tourism, with Tourism also contributing to the new visitor’s kiosk.
OLIVE HILL, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Olive Hill moves forward with new tax ordinance

Olive Hill City Council entered into the first reading of a new city occupational tax ordinance in their regular meeting last week. That ordinance would set a two percent tax on, “all employees, whether or not residents of the City of Olive Hill, for the privilege of engaging in occupations… businesses or other undertakings for compensation within the city.” The new tax would be, “equal to 2% of the taxable gross salaries, wages, commissions, and other compensations earned by employees for work done or services performed within the city.”
OLIVE HILL, KY
Pet of the Week: Meet Duncan

Pet of the Week: Meet Duncan

Duncan is a sweet, one-year-old, 40 pound male mixed breed. He gets along great with other dogs and is very friendly with everyone he meets. Duncan has a $25 adoption fee, which includes neutering and a rabies vaccination. Stop by the Carter County Animal Shelter and meet (him/her) or call 475-9771 for more information.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Bad weather, random thoughts, and candidate updates

It’s funny the way things can hit some folks, and leave others completely untouched. Take, for instance, the weather. While mowing the grass on Saturday, I was hit with a torrential downpour. I was already soaked through by the time I turned around and headed toward the building, so I decided to try and finish in the rain. I did the best I could, but missed some spots because of water on my glasses obscuring my view. I finished it up on Sunday before more rain hit that evening.
CARTER COUNTY, KY

