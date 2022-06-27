Warren Waves YMCA Swim Team wins AAU State Championship

The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday, June 28 inside the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church for its weekly meeting. Rotarian Andrew Tolbert was responsible for the program and introduced fellow Rotarian and Warren School District Superintendent Bryan Cornish. Superintendent Cornish gave an update about school district’s facilities. This included some drone footage of the construction being done at the new elementary school and gymnasium. He also gave a detailed update about the high school, which suffered fire and smoke damage a few months ago. Cornish said construction was going well and they have not had any delays on receiving supplies, but the weather has hurt them some. They are in the process of putting the roof on the gym now so they can do the inside work and will hopefully be able to get the roof on the elementary school soon so they can do the inside work and won’t have to worry about the weather as much. Once that is done, they will be able to come up with a firmer completion date. The high school suffered a bunch of smoke damage, but Cornish mentioned there was a firewall between the auxiliary gym and cafeteria, which did its job as the fire didn’t spread into the school. The plan is to use portable buildings once school starts in the fall along with space at SEACBEC and other facilities. The plan is to eventually remodel the high school once they are sure the air quality is safe. He stated they would not be moving students back into that building until it was completely safe to do so. Cornish concluded the program by answering a few questions from the crowd.

WARREN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO