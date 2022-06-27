Cledius Ray Cline

It’s Homecoming time again in Olive Hill, and – yes – that means the parade and fireworks. But it also means talent shows, live music, free pool day, and more. Events actually kicked off a few weekends back when the Homecoming Pageant was held at West Carter High School. Lexi Bond was selected by judges to represent the community as Miss Olive Hill. Her court includes Teen Miss Independence Taylor Maschke and runner-up Shelby Suttles, Pre-Teen Miss Independence Camryn Varney and runner-up Piper Rayburn, Junior Miss Independence Londyn Lykins and runner-up Raylynn Stevens, Small Miss Firecracker Kayleigh McDavid and runner-up Aubree Judd, Little Miss Firecracker Nevaeh Bush and runner-up Sophia Villasenor, Little Mr. Firecracker Kingston Swanigan, Mini Miss Sparkler Abbie Barker and runner-up Kennedi Lawson, Mini Mr. Sparkler Easton Wilburn and runner-up Lucas Bradley, Tiny Miss Sparkler Bristol Covie Jordan and runner-up Harper Walker, Wee Miss Sparkler Haisley Cook and runner-up Remi Irick, Wee Mr. Sparkler Liam Tackett, and Baby Miss Sparkler Ivy Roe and runner-up River Rae Walker.

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO