Olive Hill, KY

Cledius Ray Cline

By Opinion
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Cledius Ray Cline, age 56, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Claire Health Care Center in Morehead, Kentucky. He was born October 5, 1965 in Rowan County, Kentucky a son of the...

wmky.org

Protesters gather in Morehead

Protesters gathered in Morehead Sunday, joining thousands taking to the streets across the country, as millions of people continue to express their anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. Since Friday, all abortions that do not threaten the life of the patient are banned...
MOREHEAD, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 6/29/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Joseph Elam, 34, of Ashland, held by Carter County Circuit Court, arrested...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky ambulance service closes down

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky ambulance service has announced that it is closing its doors. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, Watts-Caney Fire & Rescue officials announced that the Watts-Caney Ambulance service is closing down. Officials with the department say that they are closing down because the...
CANEY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Extension Notes: Watch for fall armyworms

A truly historic outbreak of fall armyworms took place in 2021. According to collaborators at Auburn University, it was the worst year for this pest since the late 1970s. While entomologists don’t expect another outbreak this year, it is good to keep your eyes peeled for signs of the fall armyworm.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

King’s Daughters Awards Scholarships to Local Students

Thanks to generous donors in our local community, King's Daughters Health Foundation recently awarded $19,000 in college scholarships to area students pursuing college degrees. The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to five students pursuing degrees in nursing. The $1,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year's...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Clooney’s next act: Restoring historic AME church in Augusta

He was a news anchor, variety TV show star, AMC movie host, college professor, newspaper columnist, actor, activist and author. Now Nick Clooney has a new avocation: Restoring the historic African Methodist Episcopal Church founded by a former slave Sara Taylor a few blocks from his home in Augusta, Ky.
AUGUSTA, KY
ashlandbeacon.com

Hogsten Family Gives 100 Years of Firefighting Service

When Ryan Hogsten, an Ashland native, became a firefighter, he was carrying on a family tradition. His grandfather, James “Jim” Hogsten, had also served as a firefighter for the Ashland Fire Department, as had Jim’s father, Leonard. Leonard joined the Ashland Fire Department in 1922 and served...
LEXINGTON, KY
