Las Vegas, NV

Michael Shulman looks at Crossroads Kitchen, Brian Newman in Las Vegas

By News 3 Staff
cwlasvegas.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Michael Shulman dropped by to talk...

cwlasvegas.com

cwlasvegas.com

Oscar Goodman talks dinner series, body found in barrel at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone in Las Vegas knows him, but now you can hear his stories all about the city he calls home. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman joined us to talk about his dinner series at his namesake steakhouse, Oscar's, and what he thinks about the recent discovery of human remains in a barrel at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hello Kitty Cafe set to open location at Las Vegas mall in July

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sanrio announced Wednesday that it will open its new Hello Kitty Cafe in Las Vegas in July. According to a news release, located at the Fashion Show Mall, Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas will open its doors to the public at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
vegas24seven.com

Celebrate 4th of July with Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series

Celebrate 4th of July with Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series. Fremont Street Experience’s 4th of July bash returns this year with headlining performances by Molly Hatchet, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Mackenzie Porter. On Monday, July 4th beginning at 6:00 p.m., visitors are invited to this special edition of the Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series to celebrate Independence Day with nonstop live music and entertainment. Fans can catch all of their favorite hits like “Flirtin’ with Disaster” by Molly Hatchet, “These Days” by Mackenzie Porter, and “Mr. Bojangles” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band for the unforgettable holiday celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Omega Mart to celebrate founder’s 73rd birthday.

Known for winning his first business in a game of poker, Omega Mart founder and original CEO of Dramcorp, Walter Dram, is celebrating his 73rd birthday this year. Join us in honoring his legacy by stopping by Omega Mart’s flagship Las Vegas location for all of your personal birthday party needs, like Root Beer-Flavored Vape Juice Flavored Root Beer, No More Shells Gummy Bears, and 96-Hour Energy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Brian Newman
8 News Now

Makatas Takes Filipino Cuisine to The Palms

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Vegas Test Kitchen was designed during the pandemic to build a home and and be a creative outlet for the talented chefs in our community. And it is headed out on the road with a special pop up with Chef Gary Lamorte from Makatas restaurant to showcase some amazing Filipino cuisine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: 4th of July weekend in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In celebration of the Independence Day holiday, Clark County is offering free swimming at outdoor pools and water parks that will be open on Monday, July 4. The list of County pools and water parks that will be open on July 4 is as follows:
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Resorts World Las Vegas
iheart.com

Goodie Bag BK Employee Is Getting Job Offers From Across The Country

The Burger King worker who went viral for showing off his lame goodie bag from his employers for 27 years of service without missing a day has other options. Kevin Ford showed off the bag, which included Lifesavers candy, in a now viral post. The Las Vegas native got job offers from all over the country, including a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina as well as a classic car restoration company, but he turned them down.
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox5 KVVU

Kitten saved from Las Vegas trash fire finds forever home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A kitten saved from a Las Vegas dumpster fire found her happy ending. The Animal Foundation announced that the kitten, Savannah, was adopted. Savannah was previously with a foster family healing from her wounds, including singed fur and burnt paws. “Thanks to your generous donations,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Attention shoppers, Omega Mart does have bathrooms!

We want to share a public service announcement regarding Omega Mart. It has recently come to our attention that people think it doesn’t have bathrooms. Or, that its bathrooms aren’t real. On the contrary, they are very real and fully functional. But don’t be disappointed to learn that they are indeed just bathrooms. Because at Meow Wolf, they leave no territory unmarked. Guests who visit the bathrooms are blessed to see the work of local Las Vegas artists adorning the walls. Mary Sabo, Mila May, JW Caldwell, Pretty Done and JK Russ have transformed a profane place into a sacred one.
LAS VEGAS, NV

