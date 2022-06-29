ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell will learn her fate Tuesday when a US judge sentences the former socialite for helping late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.

By TIMOTHY A. CLARY, Diane DESOBEAU, Handout, Ana FERNANDEZ and Peter HUTCHISON
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIsuK_0gNyecLY00
Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell -- seen in this undated photo with her long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein -- unsuccessfully urged a light sentence for the disgraced socialite's sex trafficking conviction /US District Court for the Southern District of New York/AFP/File

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls, capping the former socialite's sordid fall from grace.

The Oxford-educated daughter of the late British press baron Robert Maxwell appeared not to react as New York Judge Alison Nathan handed down the term in a packed Manhattan federal court.

The sentence was much less than prosecutors sought but still means the 60-year-old friend to royalty and former US presidents is likely to spend much of the rest of her life in jail.

Nathan called Maxwell's crimes "heinous and predatory" as she went with the amount of time recommended by the US probation office, rejecting Maxwell's claims that she was pursued by prosecutors only because Epstein escaped trial by killing himself in prison.

"It is important to emphasize that although Epstein was central to this criminal scheme, Ms Maxwell is not being punished in place of Epstein or as a proxy for Epstein," said the judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSiNk_0gNyecLY00
Sarah Ransome (R) and Elizabeth Stein (L), alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, leave court in New York on June 28, 2022, after the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell /AFP

Maxwell was convicted late last year on five of six counts, the most serious for sex trafficking minors following a month-long high-profile trial in New York.

The charges stemmed from crimes committed against four women between 1994 and 2004.

Prosecutors successfully proved that she was "the key" to Epstein's scheme of enticing young girls to give him massages, during which he would sexually abuse them.

Two of Epstein's victims, identified as "Jane" and "Carolyn," testified that they were as young as 14 when Maxwell began grooming them.

Maxwell expressed sympathy for the victims during a statement in court Tuesday, saying she was "sorry for the pain that you experienced" but blamed Epstein.

"I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit," she said.

Prosecutors had called for Maxwell to receive between 30 and 55 years in jail, saying she "was an adult who made her own choices."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlSK1_0gNyecLY00
Ghislaine Maxwell defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim talks to the media outside the New York court where the socialite was sentenced on June 28, 2022 /AFP

In a statement, Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the 20-year term "holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children," he said.

Annie Farmer, the only victim not to testify under a pseudonym, welcomed the sentence as proof that "it is never too late for the truth to come out and never too late for there to be accountability."

- Appeal -

Maxwell has already been held in detention for some two years following her arrest in New Hampshire in the summer of 2020, meaning she will likely be released in her late 70s, possibly earlier for good behavior.

"Ghislaine must die in prison," accuser Sarah Ransome told reporters outside court before Maxwell's fate was delivered.

Her sentencing completes a dramatic fall for the former international jetsetter who grew up in wealth and privilege as a friend to royalty.

Maxwell's circle included Britain's Prince Andrew, former US president and real estate baron Donald Trump and the Clinton family.

In February, Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who said she had been trafficked to the royal by Epstein and Maxwell.

Maxwell's lawyers asked Nathan to show leniency and sentence their client to no more than five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnpzK_0gNyecLY00
Ghislaine Maxwell is seen here with Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photo /US District Court for the Southern District of New York/AFP/File

They said she had suffered "a difficult, traumatic childhood with an overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father."

"It made her vulnerable to Epstein, whom she met right after her father's death," they wrote in submissions this month, adding that Maxwell "cannot and should not bear all the punishment for which Epstein should have been held responsible."

Money manager Epstein, then aged 66, hanged himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own sex crimes trial in New York.

Maxwell's lead attorney Bobbi Sternheim told reporters that she would appeal the sentence.

In April, Nathan rejected a request by Maxwell for a new trial.

She unsuccessfully argued that a juror, who had boasted of helping convince fellow panelists to convict Maxwell by recalling his own experiences as a sex abuse victim, had biased the jury.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys are seeking to recast the disgraced British socialite as a devoted stepmother and a loving wife in the lead-up to sentencing for child sex abuse convictions later this month.Central to this makeover is the portrayal in a 77-page sentencing submission of her relationships with two wealthy, successful men and their children that were ruined by the stigma of her years-long association with Jeffrey Epstein. In the filing released late on Wednesday, attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell’s “life after Epstein” in the early 2000s was that of a committed partner to Ted Waitt, the billionaire philanthropist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
AFP

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing: lawyer

Jailed former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch -- despite not being suicidal -- according to her lawyers, who said they would move to postpone her sentencing for sex trafficking if she remained in isolation.  If Maxwell remains on suicide watch, her lawyers will move on Monday to postpone her sentencing, Sternheim said.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Maxwell
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Annie Farmer
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Popculture

Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Oxford#British
The Independent

Maxwell and Epstein associates ‘should be concerned’, says victims’ lawyer

Affiliates of convicted sex offenders Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein should be concerned now that “victims are being believed”, a top lawyer has said.Lisa Bloom, who represents eight victims of the disgraced pair, told the PA news agency her clients think Maxwell should never be released because “other women could be harmed in future”.The lawyer said the number of women who have come forward to accuse the British socialite means she could be prosecuted again.“I expect it to be a long sentence where she will probably spend the rest of her life behind bars,” Ms Bloom said ahead of Tuesday’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

NEW YORK -- Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.Those crimes occurred even as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world's most famous and wealthy people, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England's Prince Andrew. Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. Maxwell denied being Epstein's accomplice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Prosecutors Demand Ghislaine Maxwell Serve 30-55 Years For 'Shockingly Predatory' Actions

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Ghislaine Maxwell to serve between 30 and 55 years for her crimes. In the sentencing memorandum filed on June 15 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, prosecutors detailed their demand that she be sentenced to a minimum of 30 years and up to 55 years for her “instrumental role in the horrific sexual abuse of multiple young teenage girls," NBC News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Mercy is for those who show remorse – Ghislaine Maxwell deserves her sentence

“The quality of mercy is not strained. / It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven / Upon the place beneath. It is twice blest: / It blesseth him that gives and him that takes.”As it turned out, the judge who sentenced Ghislaine Maxwell to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls wasn’t much in the mood for mercy. Judge Alison Nathan had a point. Mercy has to have something to do with remorse, and Maxwell was singularly defiant during the course of her trial.Her lawyers and her family have made pleas in mitigation about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Prince Andrew & Ghislaine Maxwell Were 'Very Close' & Flirty While On Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island, Ex-Maid Claims

Something more? Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell were apparently thick as thieves and flirty when they would allegedly spend time together on Jeffrey Epstein's Caribbean island Little St James, an ex-maid claimed. In a new Channel 4 documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: Making of a Monster, Miles Alexander and his wife, Cathy, who worked as an island manager and housekeeping manager, respectively, started as employees for Epstein in 1999. According to the pair, they saw Prince Andrew visit the island three times — the first time he was by himself, while the other two times he was with Maxwell, who just got...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Virginia Giuffre accuses socialite of ‘opening door to hell’ in damning impact statement

Virginia Giuffre has accused Ghislaine Maxwell of ‘opening the door to hell’ by introducing her and other victims to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The damning comments come in a victim impact statement released ahead of the British socialite’s sentencing in a US court this afternoon. Maxwell, 60, faces up to 55 years in prison for child sex-trafficking. She was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend and “partner in crime” Epstein.Her victims have submitted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy