Highlighting our local chapter of The Sierra Club. Since 1892, The Sierra Club and its members have been championing our planet. The national organization is one of the oldest and most influential grassroots conservation groups in the United States, containing millions of nationwide members and more than 20,000 in Missouri. The Missouri Chapter, which was founded in COMO, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO