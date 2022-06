Lauren Spencer-Smith stopped by to hang out behind the scenes of Boise Music Festival with Cort And Ryan before her set. Lauren was super sweet! During her soundcheck, she was signing autographs for all of her screaming fans and signing everything they handed to her. She was literally down on all fours crawling across the catwalk of the stage making sure to get to everyone. It was really sweet to see her going so far out of her way to interact with all of her fans. There were tons of them, by the way.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO