ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Miya’s Law to Strengthen Renter Safety

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[TALLAHASSEE] – Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill (SB) 898, designated as “Miya’s Law”, to strengthen residential tenant safety measures including requiring background checks for prospective employees, maintaining a log for each dwelling unit’s keys, and increasing notification requirements for maintenance and repairs from 12 to 24 hours. The bill is...

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

145 new laws go into effect in Florida July 1st, many will save you money

(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 269 bills this year, vetoed 11 and now 145 of the new laws are set to go into effect tomorrow, July 1st. That includes measures on abortion, gender identity instruction in public schools, grandparent visitation and Florida citrus. Plus, the $109.9 billion budget that contains a state gas tax exemption that takes place in October and several other sales tax holidays. The tax breaks will save Floridians a record $1.24 billion through the next fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

These new Florida health care laws are set to hit the books Friday

Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. In all, lawmakers sent 280 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Of that total, 149 had July 1 effective dates. Seventy-five took effect immediately when signed. Others are slated to take effect Oct. 1, Jan. 1 or at other times.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WOKV

Governor Ron DeSantis signs Miya’s Law protecting residential apartment complex tenants

Jacksonville — Governor Ron DeSantis signs “Miya’s Law,” new legislation that strengthens the safety of tenants living in multi-family apartment complex rentals. In addition to giving tenants a 12 to 24 hour notification for maintenance work and repairs, the legislation requires that “landlords or licensees of transient and non-transient apartments” conduct background screenings of potential employees which include a national sweep of criminal history records, specifically targeting violent criminal offenses. These screenings permit landlords to reject applicants with criminal records.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis signs law to protect apartment dwellers

Law requires background checks on maintenance workers, controls over master keys. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed “Miya’s Law” bringing swift new protections to apartment dwellers after the slaying last September of a college student in Orlando who apparently was stalked and murdered by a maintenance worker.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs "Miya's Law"

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that will require apartment landlords to conduct background checks on employees, a response to the September murder of a Valencia College student.With the signature, DeSantis finished taking action on all of the bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Under the new law, criminal and sexual-offender background checks will be required for apartment-complex employees. Also, tenants will have to be given 24 hours' notice before workers can enter apartments. The measure (SB 898), known as "Miya's Law," was crafted after the death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano, who was found dead...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sflcn.com

M. Gill & Associates Honored as One of Florida’s Top 100 Women-Led Businesses

[MIAMI] – The Commonwealth Institute Florida (TCI-FL), part of a national network of successful business and professional women driving our community, came together on June 14th to honor Florida’s Top 100 Women-Led Businesses at its 17th annual luncheon. The event, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Miami, celebrated the achievements of women who are leading the charge to the top of their industries in companies across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
NBC Miami

A Breakdown of The New Laws Going Into Effect in Florida on July 1

Laws regarding school safety, abortion, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida in just a matter of days. The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will go into effect starting July 1. To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

New Florida laws on the way, from big budget to strawberry shortcake

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. Some of the measures face legal challenges, such as a bill that would prevent abortions after 15 […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters#Politics State#Politics Governor#Senate#Key Log Apartments
floridianpress.com

1 Million People Join GOP, Florida Leads The Way

More than 1 million voters have found a new home in the Republican Party and have changed their voter registrations to reflect the change. A huge chunk of those who jumped ship for the Republican Party happen to live in Florida. Republicans in Florida infamously topped Democrats recently in the...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Space Coast city among first in Florida to use new state smoking law

Even before the ink was dry on Florida HB 105, the City of Indian Harbour Beach got the wheels in motion to take advantage of the new law. The law, Regulation of Smoking by Counties and Municipalities, allows those local communities to have more local control over where people can smoke cigarettes in public parks and public beach areas.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Teachers Slam DeSantis’ ‘Disturbing’ New School Civics Initiative

In Florida, DeSantis conservatism has another target in its sights: statewide civics standards. Several teachers took part in a three-day workshop this week to preview what’s to come in their classrooms as a part of the governor’s Civics Literacy Excellence Initiative to make “virtuous citizens.” They were not impressed. Teachers told the Miami Herald the new standards portray the founders as against the idea of the separation of church and state, downplay the role of the colonies in slavery, and push conservative judicial theories. “It was very skewed,” said Barbara Segal, a 12th-grade government teacher at Fort Lauderdale High. “There was a very strong Christian fundamentalist way toward analyzing different quotes and different documents. That was concerning.” Richard Judd, a social studies teacher with 22 years’ experience, said there was a “disturbing” attempt to “both censor and to drive or propagandize particular points of view.” The state Department of Education refuted those concerns, saying in a statement: “Every lesson we teach is based on history, not ideology or any form of indoctrination. Let us know if you are actually interested in reviewing the coursework and understanding it for yourself.”
FLORIDA STATE
positivelyosceola.com

Florida’s Largest Homeowner’s Association, Association of Poinciana Villages, Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV), the largest homeowner’s association in the state of Florida, and one of the largest in the country, is marking its 50th Anniversary milestone this year. APV, which serves more than 70,000 residents across a 47,000-acre community, was formally established in 1972. Located just outside of Orlando, Florida, this long-standing HOA encompasses two counties: Polk and Osceola.
POINCIANA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
10 Tampa Bay

DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Tampa Monday to visit a community college. According to the governor's office, DeSantis will be at the Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus. He is expected to speak around 10 a.m. He will be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Letter – Gay Marriage in Florida & Mayor Mutz

Justice Clarence Thomas has openly stated that the Supreme Court should reconsider contraception & gay marriage rulings. Clarence Thomas mentions Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell as examples of rulings that could be reconsidered. What does the US Code say about marriage?. 1 U.S. Code § 7 – Definition of “marriage” and...
LAKELAND, FL
sflcn.com

When Is the Best Time to Invest in Florida’s Housing Market?

Buying a house is an emotional process that involves a lot of stress. It takes weeks or even months of extensive research before finalizing any property. But it does not stop here. You still have to fill out many forms for a home loan and keep a considerable amount of your savings ready for investing in the right property.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy