ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

3 Killed When Amtrak Train Hits Truck, Derails in Missouri

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLsSB_0gNyPs7300

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt beyond the three people who died, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

At least eight medical helicopters were responding from around the state, Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development, told The Kansas City Star. Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 12:42 p.m. CT, Amtrak said. The Highway Patrol said seven cars derailed. Amtrak had previously said eight cars had.

Helicopter video shown by KMBC-TV in Kansas City from the scene showed rail cars on their side as emergency responders used ladders to climb into one of them. The video also showed six medical helicopters parked nearby waiting to transport patients.

Three passengers were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.

Passengers on the train included high school students from Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kansas, who were headed to a Future Business Leaders of America conference in Chicago, Superintendent Tim Beying told The Kansas City Star.

The Southwest Chief takes about two days to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago. Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

4th Person has Died Following Missouri Amtrak Derailment

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, the state highway patrol said Tuesday. The patrol said the person died at University of Missouri Health Center. The person’s identity was not released. The patrol said the fourth...
MENDON, MO
9&10 News

Michigan State Police to Begin Operation Care Program for Holiday Weekend

With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, Michigan State Police is preparing to keep northern Michigan safe during the holiday. Michigan State Police is now beginning its Operation Care program, which means extra highway and road patrols and more visibility campaigns through the media as ways to reduce crashes. They encourage people to focus on seatbelt use, not driving while impaired and not speeding as ways to reduce injuries or death during the holiday weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Northern California Wildfire Threatens 500 Buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
9&10 News

2nd Trial Set For Aug. 9 For 2 Men Charged in Whitmer Plot

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Thursday set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A jury in April acquitted two other men but couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. They were described as leaders of a wild scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor at her vacation home ahead of the 2020 election, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Justices Limit 2020 Ruling on Tribal Lands in Oklahoma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Oklahoma can prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes committed on tribal land when the victim is Native American. The 5-4 decision cut back on the high court’s ruling from 2020 that said a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an...
OKLAHOMA STATE
9&10 News

Here is the latest Michigan news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that charges related to the Flint water scandal against former Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and seven other people must be dismissed. The justices found Tuesday that the judge had no authority to issue the indictments. It’s an astonishing defeat for Attorney General Dana Nessel. She took office in 2019, got rid of a special prosecutor and put together a new team to investigate whether crimes were committed when lead contaminated Flint’s water system starting in 2014. Snyder was charged with misdemeanors. Ex-health chief Nick Lyon and Michigan’s former chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, were charged with involuntary manslaughter tied to deaths from Legionnaires’ disease, which was blamed on bad water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Accident#Lifeflight Eagle#The Kansas City Star#The Highway Patrol#Kmbc Tv#University Hospital
9&10 News

Bipartisan Package Expanding Access to Clean, Safe Water Signed by Governor Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan package of bills Thursday to expand access to clean, safe water for communities across the state. Together, House Bills 5890, 5891 and 5892 update the state’s Revolving Fund statue, according to a release by the Executive Office of the Governor. Communities across Michigan can expect to see less issues accessing state financing and funding to address water infrastructure needs, along with flexibility to ensure financing is equitably distributed. The bills also amend the financing program to allow money to flow to the modern infrastructure needs of communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills Supporting Michigan’s Agriculture Economy, Hospital Sales, Dog Microchipping

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills supporting Michigan’s agriculture economy Wednesday. “Agriculture is a cornerstone of Michigan’s economy, and today’s package of bipartisan legislation empowers our food and agriculture businesses to expand and create more good-paying jobs,” said Governor Whitmer. “These bipartisan bills will build on our efforts to support rural communities by investing in high-quality infrastructure, high-speed internet, affordable childcare, attainable housing, and regional economic development. I will work with anyone to get things done that put Michiganders first.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9&10 News

State Offers Extra Funding for Reconnected College Students

The state is determined to get more working adults a college degree, certificate or license. Now they have even more money to help Michiganders get there. The Futures for Frontliners and Michigan Reconnect programs helped alleviate the cost of tuition for thousands of people and the programs are working. But a weakness in the program has emerged, the cost of everything else that comes with taking college courses as a working adult.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy