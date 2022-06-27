ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Counterfeit airbags putting Tennessee drivers at risk

By Lindsay Bramson
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The airbags in your car are the sort of things you don’t really think about…until you need them. WSMV4 Investigates discovered they could be hidden threat to your safety that federal officials are working hard to stop. Car accidents can happen at any...

www.kait8.com

Tennessee Lookout

Molotov device, vandalism found at Nashville pregnancy center

Federal and local authorities are investigating an overnight attack Thursday on a pregnancy counseling center in Nashville, where a window was left smashed with an un-ignited Molotov cocktail device found inside, according to Metro Nashville police who called it the “first act of vandalism seen as related to the U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision.” The […] The post Molotov device, vandalism found at Nashville pregnancy center appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
alaskasnewssource.com

Father’s fight to expose ‘deadly guardrails’ comes to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A father’s six-year fight to expose what he calls “potentially deadly guardrails” came to an end on Tuesday in a Tennessee courtroom. Steve Eimers sued Lindsay Corporation, the manufacturer of the X-Lite guardrail, after his 17-year-old daughter, Hannah, was killed when her car slammed into an X-Lite guardrail in Tennessee in 2016.
ANCHORAGE, AK
localmemphis.com

Why were multiple Blue Alerts sent to Tennessee cell phones?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee residents received multiple emergency alerts on their phones on Tuesday mentioning a Blue Alert, but not providing many additional details beyond that. That left cell phone users asking asking - what even is a Blue Alert, and why were so many duplicate emergency messages sent?
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Former contestant on ‘The Voice’ arrested in Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kata Hay, a former contestant on The Voice was arrested and charged for allegedly having sexual contact with a friend’s teenage son in Sumner County. Hay was arrested on Tuesday. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged incident started with the 35-year-old singer making...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WATE

What is a Blue Alert?

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues a Blue Alert to push out information to "assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved."
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:. The Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will be assigned to the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) or Tennessee Applicant Processing System (TAPS). The CHE III will serve as the lead responsibilities, including but not limited to the following: provide training to new employees, ensure unit peers, vendors, and all appropriate Bureau personnel understand the standard processes and procedures of TORIS/TAPS during each business day. Review TORIS/TAPS transactions information daily. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database. Resolve conflicts concerning complex criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, or law enforcement agencies. Whether name-based or fingerprint-based, evaluate criminal history information to ensure record information complies with state and federal laws.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

‘Not something that can be solved through enforcement alone’ | New Tennessee law criminalizes homeless camps in public, KPD not changing approach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law criminalizing homeless camps on public property taking effect on July 1, 2022 will have no sway on how the Knoxville Police Department will enforce the issue. "Officers have discretion and numerous available options to address an issue," KPD Public Information Officer Scott...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Cutting costs at Goodwill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re talking about cutting costs all day long in every newscast. With gas prices and groceries inching higher everyday, families are struggling. Jennifer Martin with Goodwill joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 to explain how you can save money while you shop and give to families who need a little help getting by.
NASHVILLE, TN

