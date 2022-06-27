ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET Awards 2022: The Wildest Moments & The Hilarious Reactions To Them

By Easy Money Typer
 3 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


“Cultures Biggest Night,” aka the BET Awards 2022, went down Sunday night and did not disappoint when it comes to those classic moments that left social media reacting.

BET Awards 2022 Was A Bit of A Mess

The 22nd annual BET Awards started on a high note with a spirited performance from Lizzo, who rocked the Microsoft Center in Los Angeles with her latest feel-good record, “it’s About Damn Time.” Second-year host Taraji P. Henson then took over breaking, reeling the crowd back in with her opening monologue where she touched on the recent horrendous Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Moving along, we felt the night would be interesting, but we had no idea it would teeter on the borderline outrageous side. French actor Jussie Smolliét AKA Jussie Smollett was in attendance next to the gorgeous Brandee Evans, star of the Starz latest hit show P-Valley .

Setting our focus back to the stage, Jack Harlow, the white rapper whose song “First Class” happens to be every Instagram hottie’s go-to record for their vacation recap reels. Twitter was already skeptical about Harlow’s appearance at the award’s show, mainly because of Lil Nas X’s snub and because he had no idea Ray J and Brandy were brother and sister.

Little did we know that Harlow had an ace up his sleeve when he brought out B-Rocka, aka Brandy, to perform her “diss track” nobody asked for during his performance of “First Class,” showing the two artists are on good terms.

Harlow also brought out Lil Wayne earlier. One Twitter user described the rapper’s entire time during the BET Awards as  “Harlow’s PR team working hard.”

Another wild moment had to be with Mignon, a cast member from the BET show Sistas. Her cast members used their time to address the Roe V. Wade decision. Mignon decided that would be a good moment for her to shoot her shot at Michael B. Jordan. Singer Ella Mai was not amused.

Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award Was A Spectacle

The biggest part of the night was Diddy receiving his flowers from BET for his lifetime contributions. The segment started with a well-done montage of performances featuring artists with whom the Bad Boy general collaborated through the years. We were happy to see Lil’Kim, Shyne, Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige, The LOX minus Styles P, and Jodeci honor the leader of the “can’t stop, won’t stop” movement.

BUT, we couldn’t help but notice the most significant absence, one MA$E who was definitely at home, probably throwing nothing but hate at Diddy from the couch.

But wait, there was more. A big surprise was Kanye West being in the building. Nobody was ready for him to walk out on the stage looking like Jason Voorhees in streetwear.

Then there was Diddy’s speech, the most extended Roc Nation brunch toast we have ever heard raised eyebrows. People could help but notice that Brother Love thanked everyone, from his late girlfriend Kim Porter to his ex-Cassie, but didn’t mention his kids or current “girlfriend” Yung Miami.

To make matters worse, Caresha was spotted in the crowd holding a sign saying, “Go, https://twitter.com/redforjanet/status/1541249208539381762?s=20&t=dmDV4ZFWErP7oRXAXJhIUQ Papi.” Jessie Woo pointed that out in a tweet and felt the wrath of the City Girls.

Male R&B Singers Had A Rough Night

You thought Omarion was going through it during his Verzuz event with Mario. Giveon and Bryson Tiller told him to hold their beers. Giveon, coming off the release of a new project, had a lot of momentum going into the night, but his voice didn’t cooperate with him while singing “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

Giveon wasn’t alone. Bryson Tiller also had an embarrassing moment during the Diddy tribute montage while attempting to “sing” during a performance of their new single “Gotta Move On.”

Ray J continued with his foolishness and was spotted throwing down a cup of noodles from his seat. We understand being hungry but come on now.

The In Memoriam Falls Flat

The BET Awards opened up speaking on Roe V. Wade being overturned and ended on it, mentioning the once “law of the land” in the opening moments of the in memoriam segment that also featured late problematic guru Kevin Samuels . Twitter was very confused about BET’s inclusion of Roe V. Wade in the tribute.

To make matters worse, BET ended the tribute to victims of gun violence by including gunshots. We would love to know who came up with that bright idea?

If we had to summarize the entire night, it wasn’t the BET Awards production, but it happens when you are putting together a live television production.

You can peep more reactions to the BET Awards 2022 in the gallery below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

