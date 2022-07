Harrisburg, Pa. — A Lycoming County contractor was charged for allegedly pocketing $86,110 from clients and not doing the work. Michael Bloom, Williamsport, had entered into contracts with six clients in Pennsylvania to install elevators in their residences. Bloom took deposits from the clients but never followed through with the installations, according to the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. At least five of the clients were over the...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO