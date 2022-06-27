ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

States Respond to Abortion Ruling, Biden at G7 Summit, Russia Strikes Western Ukraine

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade creates...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G7 Summit#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court#Group#Russian
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukraine's President Zelensky appeals to Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism during video conference with G7 leaders as he asks for urgent help to end the war by winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used a video call with G7 leaders on Monday to demand that the U.S. declare Russia to be a state sponsor of terrorism for its war in Ukraine, according to his office. The war in Ukraine dominated several sessions of the G7 summit in southern Germany.
ELECTIONS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Macron tells Ukraine it will have to negotiate with Putin to end the war days after angering Kyiv by suggesting Russia should 'not be humiliated'

Emmanuel Macron has told Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin in order to bring about an end to the war. The French president arrived in Romania yesterday for a three-day trip to Ukraine's eastern neighbours including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with leaders from Germany, Italy and Romania.
POLITICS
BBC

Africa is a hostage of Russia's war on Ukraine, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Africa "a hostage" of Russia's war during an address to the African Union (AU) on Monday. Russia's invasion, and its blockade of Ukraine's grain exports, have sparked grain and fertiliser shortages and put millions of people at risk of hunger. The chair of the...
POLITICS
Reuters

France says Russia must answer for missile strike on Ukrainian mall

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia must answer for a deadly missile strike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping centre on Monday, France's Foreign Ministry said, condemning the attack. At least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded when two Russian missiles slammed into the shopping centre in the central Ukrainian...
POLITICS
AFP

Russian strikes hit Kyiv as G7 meets

Russian strikes hit a residential building in Kyiv on Sunday in the first attack on the capital in almost three weeks, Ukraine said, calling for increased support from G7 leaders meeting in Germany. The high-profile attacks come as a week of Western diplomacy kicked off with the G7 summit in Germany, which will be followed by a meeting of NATO leaders in Spain.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy