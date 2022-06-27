States Respond to Abortion Ruling, Biden at G7 Summit, Russia Strikes Western Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are not caught by the president, former...
President Vladimir Putin said trade with China, India, Brazil, and South Africa jumped 38% in the first three months of the year. "Russian oil supplies to China and India are growing noticeably," he said Wednesday. India has snapped up over 40 million barrels of Russian crude since the war began,...
A Russian lawmaker on Wednesday said Moscow will look to repeal its recognition of the independence of former Soviet nations like Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in an attempt to revoke their NATO protections. State Duma deputy Yevgeny Fedorov told a Latvian news outlet that reversing Russia’s decision to recognize the...
When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used a video call with G7 leaders on Monday to demand that the U.S. declare Russia to be a state sponsor of terrorism for its war in Ukraine, according to his office. The war in Ukraine dominated several sessions of the G7 summit in southern Germany.
Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
Emmanuel Macron has told Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin in order to bring about an end to the war. The French president arrived in Romania yesterday for a three-day trip to Ukraine's eastern neighbours including Moldova, before possibly heading to Kyiv on Thursday on a visit with leaders from Germany, Italy and Romania.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called Africa "a hostage" of Russia's war during an address to the African Union (AU) on Monday. Russia's invasion, and its blockade of Ukraine's grain exports, have sparked grain and fertiliser shortages and put millions of people at risk of hunger. The chair of the...
Ukraine ignored a Russian ultimatum to surrender the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday as NATO defence ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss sending more heavy weapons to replenish Kyiv’s dwindling stocks. Russia had told Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant in the shattered city to stop...
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Donbas region of east Ukraine is continuing to see what he called "massive air and artillery strikes." "The goal of the occupiers in this direction...
PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia must answer for a deadly missile strike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping centre on Monday, France's Foreign Ministry said, condemning the attack. At least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded when two Russian missiles slammed into the shopping centre in the central Ukrainian...
Russian strikes hit a residential building in Kyiv on Sunday in the first attack on the capital in almost three weeks, Ukraine said, calling for increased support from G7 leaders meeting in Germany. The high-profile attacks come as a week of Western diplomacy kicked off with the G7 summit in Germany, which will be followed by a meeting of NATO leaders in Spain.
