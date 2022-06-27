ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

The General Store of Minnetonka

twincitieslive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe General Store of Minnetonka is a family-run...

www.twincitieslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mspmag.com

Now Open: Sweet Ivy

A new local has landed at Galleria. Sweet Ivy, now open at the luxe Edina center, is the brainchild of Becky Leffer and sister store to Sweet Nautical in Excelsior. Leffer runs her shops with her social media-savvy daughter, Abby, and daughter-in-law (and store manager), Dana. "They balance my classic look with a bit of edge," says Leffer. "We really play off of each other."
EDINA, MN
twincitieslive.com

Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club

We are celebrating the community of Prior Lake this week. Kristin checks out the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
twincitieslive.com

Day Trippin’: Faribault

Kelli takes us on a day trip just south of the metro to the town of Faribault. It’s one of the most historic communities in Minnesota.
FARIBAULT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minnetonka, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Business
Minnetonka, MN
Lifestyle
mspmag.com

All Hands on Deck

At first, Lisa Clark Balke was less than enchanted by the towering evergreens that are synonymous with cozy cabins tucked deep into the Wisconsin woods. “I’m from North Dakota,” says the Minneapolis resident and co-owner of Victory Vintage in Linden Hills. “There are so many trees here; I was starting to feel claustrophobic. Every road looked the same.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Nine Plant Shops to Visit in the Twin Cities

In the past two years, plant shops and nurseries have seen a rise in popularity—with millennials aiming to expand plant collections—according to a survey courtesy of Garden Product News. Shoppers can set goals to introduce some greenery to the house or learn more about gardening outdoors. If you are looking for cool plant shops to stop by, here are several to consider.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

Best Summer Backyards

We’re springing Paul Folger from the anchor chair and sending him out to find the best backyards in Minnesota. Paul is an avid gardener, with a green thumb, who takes pride in his Minneapolis gardens and landscaping. Do you share the same enthusiasm? Tell us about it! What makes your backyard special – an interesting water feature, a rare blossom, an outrageous fairy garden? Paul would love to join you and broadcast LIVE from your best backyard! Submit your photo here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The General Store Of
mspmag.com

Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2022

Centro is the focal point for Quincy Street tacos. We started scattering these medals around the Twin Cities back in the early ’90s. It’s a little frightening to proclaim, “We’re in the clear!”—especially when so many restaurants didn’t get federal grants and still find themselves struggling with staffing and supply chain issues. And yet, there’s clearly reason to be hopeful and optimistic. We’ve seen some of our favorites work so hard to stay the course, and Twin Citizen eaters have rewarded them with love—both as guests in the restaurants and as voters in this poll. We couldn’t be happier to find this list as robust as it is and your love for your cities’ food scene as fervent as it was in 2019. I’m just going to say it: The future looks bright!
SAINT PAUL, MN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Minnetonka, MN USA

I’m a prosecutor that recently handled several horrific cases. I was on vacation from Oklahoma visiting friends in Minnesota with my boyfriend. We decided on this particular day to check out Lake Minnetonka. We kayaked for an hour and then decided to walk back to the car. As we began the walk back, I looked down and saw the most wholesome little thing. I saw the tag “I NEED A HOME,” and noticed a whimsical, patched heart, with a sassy black button. It was the most perfect combination of beauty patched together to create its own symbol of wholesome. I needed it. Thank you. I will give it the best home.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka church offers land for affordable housing as city reaches max capacity

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- The City of Minnetonka is not a motel, and operating at capacity is not a good problem.Real estate listings show only 120 properties for sale in Minnetonka among roughly 16,000 single-family homes - 0.75% of total inventory - while just 3% of apartment units are currently available for rent."Minnetonka is a mature suburb, so development is a challenge," David Landt, Pastor at Mills Church, explained to WCCO. "I don't think there's been new construction of single-family homes or townhomes for under $750,000 for the last decade."Landt has been the spiritual leader at Mills Church for nearly 20...
MINNETONKA, MN
knsiradio.com

Wright County Residents Named Minnesota Farm Family of the Year

(KNSI) – A Wright County grower has been named Minnesota’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The University of Minnesota Extension has recognized Gene and Mary Jo Lambert of Lambert Farms in Chatham Township, west of Buffalo. The family has been farming for 33 years. They raise 200 dairy cows and grow a 1,000-acre corn and soybean rotation along with three of their four children.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Hastings Star Gazette

Hastings Dairy Store hosts grand opening

The Hastings Dairy Store is hosting a grand opening after moving to a new, familiar location. The beloved dairy store now sits at 1700 Vermillion St., directly across the street from its previous location. After months of renovations, they opened for business on June 17 in what used to be a tanning shop.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

AHS receives $6 million donation from volunteers' estate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society says it has received the largest donation in the history of the organization.The $6 million gift comes from the estate of Steve Nordberg and Betsy McDonald, who were longtime volunteers before their deaths in 2020 and 2021, respectively.Much of the money will go to "a new first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul," AHS said, and $1 million will be set aside for the organization's strategic reserve fund.Nordberg and McDonald volunteered for thousands of hours feeding orphaned kittens to help them survive their first few weeks."Steve and Betsy were cat people at heart and knew that love comes in all sizes," AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said. "They doted on all the kittens and cats that came into their home over the years and relished helping tiny kittens grow into healthy, loving cats. Their dedication to our mission, and to animals in our community, will live on through their inspiring gift."  Earlier this year, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to AHS for the new St. Paul campus.Just this month, the organization helped rescue 47 cats from a car at a rest stop during extreme heat.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Another apartment project endorsed for approval

Ryan Companies has proposed to build a five-story, 211-unit apartment building northwest of the intersection of Valley View and Topview roads, which is about a block east of Home Depot and across Valley View from the Holiday Stationstore. It’s the third apartment project reviewed by the City of Eden Prairie over the last seven months. [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

Chaska man seeks life-saving kidney using bumper sticker

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Chaska, Minnesota is taking his search for a kidney on the road, having bumper stickers made advertising his need for a Type O donor. Randy Leuer was diagnosed with kidney failure 12 years ago. For the last three years, he’s been searching for someone willing to donate their kidney.
CHASKA, MN
twincitieslive.com

Meet the Mayor: Prior Lake

This week we are exploring Prior Lake for TCL In Your Town. Reporter Kelli Hanson caught word that the mayor has a slight obsession with restoring, and even building vintage boats! She reached out and gets us a first hand look at what he has been working on. Additionally, tune...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Stumps are proliferating Twin Cities boulevards as cities clear ash trees

Stumps are starting to proliferate Minneapolis and St. Paul boulevards as city park departments struggle to keep up with their tree removal programs. Driving the news: The current wait period for stump removal after a tree is cut down is about 3 or 4 years, and the backlog could get worse.Why it matters: It's not a huge deal — the stumps are mostly just an eye sore — but the backlog is evidence of how costly and time consuming it's been for cities to deal with the invasive emerald ash borer beetle that has wiped out trees all over the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy