Every Fly Look Taraji P. Henson Wore To Host The 2022 BET Awards

By Shamika Sanders
 3 days ago

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Taraji P. Henson used the 2022 BET Awards as her fashion show. The second-year host made the stage her runway in 14 fashionable looks; styled by Jason Rembert with Tym Wallace on her hair. The Academy Award-nominated actress kicked off her series of slayage on the red carpet wearing a crystalized $24,500 Tom Ford gown with choker chain before opening the show with a Cleopatra-inspired bob and show-stopping gold gown. And the looks didn’t stop there. There’s a nostalgic Coogi sweater dress moment, a fierce feathery look, and an array of jewels.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taraji revealed, that it was her glam squad’s idea to go through so many wardrobe changes. “It’s not me, it’s my team! They want to outdo themselves.”

Not only did the TPH founder and businesswoman (she handed out TPH Body products to the audience during the ceremony) change her gowns, she changed her hair and nails just as many times. Taraji’s hairstylist Tym Wallace used Carol’s Daughter products on her hair to achieve an array of fabulous hairdos. Her ponytail on the red carpet was 45 inches long.

According to Tym, the extensions come courtesy of Hair So Fab. “Taraji’s red carpet look is inspired by timeless beauty with a little bit of Rihanna,” Tym told Allure. “She wanted to feel sexy, so I created a sleek, side-swept low ponytail.” From asymmetrical bobs to long sleek tresses, the presentation was flawless.

Taraji teased her BET Awards fitting on Instagram. “The @betawards fitting this year was nothing short of CRAZY but you know all the looks came out ON POINT HUNNY!!”

Get into all the looks, below:

Every Fly Look Taraji P. Henson Wore To Host The 2022 BET Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

