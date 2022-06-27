ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balch Springs, TX

Ex Cop Convicted Of Killing Black Teen By Firing Into Occupied Car Loses Appeal

By Gina Tron
 3 days ago
A former Texas police officer lost his appeal to overturn his murder conviction in the death of a Black teenager. Roy Oliver, now 42, was convicted of murder in 2018 for the 2017 killing of Jordan Edwards, 15, and sentenced to 15 years of prison. The former Balch Springs...

Comments / 6

Bekah Poole
1d ago

He has shown no remorse for taking that boys life! He deserves a lot more than 15 years. 1 year for each year the boy lived. How about 1 year for each year He didn't. No graduation, no career, no wedding, kids, grandkids. Isn't that worth more?

Greg Wesley
2d ago

😻 Give the berserk Cop an extra 30 years in prison for the Hate Crime and keep on filing those Federal Lawsuits against him.

