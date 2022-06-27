ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charges upgraded for suspect accused of fatally shooting Pascagoula K9

By WLOX Staff
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Charges have been upgraded for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a Pascagoula K9 officer. Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 33, is now charged with murder in the death of Christopher Joiner. Joiner...

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD arrests fifth suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made a fifth arrest in the shooting death of a 14-year-old child. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Kelvin Estell, Jr., 22, as one of the subjects involved. Police said he is being charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man charged with DUI causing death

A Gulfport man has been charged with aggravated DUI causing death as a result of an April 12 crash. Wilbur Gene Barr, 50, was booked into the Harrison County jail and is held on a $250,000 bond set by Justice Judge Louise Ladner pending an initial appearance. Harrison County Sheriff...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Two victims identified in Harrison County house fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people have died in a house fire on Bell Creek Road Thursday morning. The two victims were Kimberly Bear, 60, and Terry Ladner, 63. Bear was found on a couch, and Ladner was found in the hallway, the coroner said. At around 9:15 am,...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mobile man, woman arrested after Hattiesburg police seize stolen weapons

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man and a woman on multiple felony charges on Tuesday, June 28. Authorities served a search warrant at Pineview Apartments on Country Club Road. Police said they seized multiple stolen firearms. Erica Pettway, 31, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking, possession of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Pascagoula#Wlox
WJTV 12

Man accused of killing Pascagoula K9 now charged with murder

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Pascagoula police K9 officer during a chase in Jackson County now faces murder charges. The Sun Herald reported Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 33, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Robinson is accused of shooting Christopher Joiner, 52, in the […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Third person charged in 14-year-old’s killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third person was charged with the murder of a 14-year-old, who was killed on Cheshire Drive South Feb. 15. Ryan Kidd, 18, was identified as one of the people involved and will be charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied car. When asked if […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Accused Gunman Easy to Spot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You’ve heard of Dr. Seuss “Star Bellied Sneetches?” This week’s Fox10 News Fugitive Files’ suspect -an accused gunman-has stars on his face. This is 43 year old Larry Curry. You can see those stars, clearly, in his mug shot. According to Mobile Police, Curry asked a long-time friend for a ride from a convenience store. But once he got in the car, he and Curry started to argue over some “property” Curry said he wanted. The argument escalated until investigators say Curry pulled a gun, and shot the friend several times in the leg. The victim managed to get away. Curry hopped into a waiting SUV, and got away. He hasn’t been seen since.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

70-year-old arrested in Mobile for multiple felonies

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, June 28 after officers pulled him over on Lott Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. James Walker, 70, was pulled over on Lott Road around 4:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Walker stopped his vehicle and was arrested for charges including: […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police charge man with shooting victim in ankle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile have arrested a man accused in a June 19 shooting that left a victim suffering a gunshot wound to the ankle. Police said that, through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Michael Bullock, 31. Today, he was taken into custody and transported to Mobile County Metro Jail.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay man sentenced after manslaughter conviction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man who fired a shot that killed another man outside of a bar in West Mobile was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. In November 2019, Michael Beasley was shot dead while he was out celebrating his birthday with friends at Alabama Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO seeks public’s help locating missing teen girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl. Lauren Nadia King, 17, was last seen Saturday, June 25, 2022 leaving the area of Home Avenue in Irvington. Her direction of travel is unknown, authorities said. She is...
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Fourth shooting in two days, no one injured: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to a “shots fired” scene at about 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. This comes one day after officers in the Mobile Police Department responded to three similar situations in the Mobile area Monday, June 27. According to a release, officers found two “unknown […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at home with pellets, 1 charged with assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person in connection to an assault that happened at Kanode Road.  Chilton Graves, 20, was taken into custody after officers were called to Kanode Road for an assault Sunday, June 19. Officers believe Graves walked up to the victim’s home carrying what looked to be a revolver. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gun fight in Orange Grove community leaves neighbors terrified

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -For the second day in a row, there was a gun battle in broad daylight in Mobile. People in the Orange Grove community on edge, afraid of being hit by a stray bullet. This is after a shootout between two guys leaves two houses with bullet holes.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw Police looking for man, wanted for credit card fraud

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police are looking for a man they believe used a stolen credit card to buy items at Chavis Furniture.  Officers were called to the furniture store Saturday, May 28 for a report of “Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card,” according to a news release from the Chickasaw Police Department.  Investigators […]
CHICKASAW, AL
wxxv25.com

Coroner identifies victim in Gulfport shooting

A man killed in a shooting near Avenue C in Gulfport on Monday night has been identified. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Anthony Lavern Oatis Jr., 30, died from a single gunshot wound. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday. Gulfport Police were called to the scene just before 7...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

George County woman sentenced for burning, smothering child

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A George County woman will spend 10 years in prison for burning a child and trying to smother the child. The Sun Herald reported Ava Jean Keel, 34, pled guilty in George County Circuit Court last week to three counts of felonious child abuse. She was sentenced to 20 years […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy