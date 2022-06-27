ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

“To overturn Roe Vs Wade was an abomination to America’s freedom,” Local Democrats respond to SCOTUS decision

By Ashley Jones
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVxFY_0gNxTCL200

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Democrats are responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe Vs Wade.

“The decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe Vs Wade was an abomination to America’s freedom,” said State Rep. Gloria Frazier.

Strong reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision last week to allow states to decide whether abortion is legal.

That would allow Georgia’s restrictive abortion law which was passed in 2019 to stand.   But because that law is still tied up in court — local Democratic leaders say a woman’s right to choose still exists.

In absence of Roe v. Wade, which states could eliminate abortion access?

Senator Harold Jones said, “The 11th circuit still has to rule on Georgia’s heartbeat bill 481. We will expect that they will rule that it is constitutional because of its most recent ruling but as of right now the most recent law still does exist and we want Georgians to be aware of that”

Augusta Richmond County Democrats say Georgia is still pro-choice.   District Attorney Jared Williams has made clear that if the court upholds that abortion law, he will not be prosecuting abortion cases.

“The answer is I can’t. The answer is I won’t. It is my job to do what’s best for the community and I don’t concern myself with public opinion. My singular focus is public safety,” said District Attorney Jared Williams.

Williams went into detail about prosecuting a case earlier this year involving a father who raped his daughter who then became pregnant with her rapist’s child.

Williams said, “As long as I am district attorney, a woman will never have to choose between her own life and the fear of death or punishment. A victim of sexual assault will never have to choose between prison and carry her rapist’s child to term.”

SC House gives final approval for abortion ban bill, set to become law later today

State Rep Gloria Frazier, Senator Harold Jones and State Rep Wayne Howard say there’s only one way to keep abortion legal in Georgia.

As far as the legislator is concerned, we’re going to have to change who is in the legislation quite frankly. We’re going to have to change who governor is, we’re going to have to change who the attorney general is, to whether we put a stay on moving this bill forward or actually being able to appeal it,” said Senator Jones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

SC Rep calls for “secret sleepers” to infiltrate GOP

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, the Representative says democrats need to run for Republican seats in state elections to improve their chances. The call was placed back on February 15th to David Solomon […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democrats#Abomination#Politics Federal#Scotus#The Supreme Court#State#Democratic#Georgians
WJBF

Four SC residents plead guilty to conspiracy after obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WJBF) – Four South Carolina residents are now behind bars after pleading guilty to obtaining nearly $5 million in fraudulent PPP loans. According to authorities, Lori Hammond, 53 of Summerville, Catherine Needham, 36, of Manning, Jontrell Wright, 35, of Holly Hill, and Christopher Conrad, 39, of Holly Hill, plead guilty to conspiracy to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WJBF

South Carolina 2022 Runoff Election results

SC, (WJBF) – Unofficial results are in for the 2022 South Carolina Runoff Election. ALLENDALE Sheriff Jamie Freeman: 63.20% 833 votes Charles Rowell Jr: 36.80% 485 votes County Council District 3 Rick Gooding: 45.91% 191 votes Willa Marian Jennings: 54.09% 225 votes STATE State Superintendent of Education Kathy Maness: 87.50% Ellen Weaver: 12.50Z% U.S. Senate […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJBF

‘Doc’ Antle granted $250K bond, set to be released from jail on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bhagavan “Doc” Antle is expected to be released on bond on Tuesday after a federal magistrate granted a $250,000 bond for the “Tiger King” star who is facing federal money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Derek Shoemake with the United States Attorney’s Office said Monday afternoon that […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy