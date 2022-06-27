Bentley Announces Its NFT Debut

Thanks to the efforts of Dodge in creating the Hellcat engine and its various iterations over the years, the American market has been blessed with numerous high-horsepower cars, some of which were totally unexpected. Among them is the world's most powerful SUV in the Durango Hellcat, and it's a riot. Jeep has also used the engine in its Trackhawk, but with that car now dead, there's a vacancy at the top of the range. The brand still offers a Trailhawk variant that is geared towards off-roading, but thanks to a new trademark application discovered by CarBuzz, it may not be only offering with the word 'hawk' in its name. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), this new name points to something that could mean a new and very exciting Jeep.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO