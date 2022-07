The Hand Art Center is pleased to invite you to our newest exhibit:. Dan Gunderson, MFA, professor of Art, taught studio art at Stetson from 1976 until he retired from teaching to continue his creative practice for two years as Stetson’s artist-in-residence. This exhibit, delayed by the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a retrospective of his professional career, featuring work ranging from his graduate student days up through his current work, including pieces that are included in Stetson’s Permanent Collection.

