ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

At least 53 people dead after being found in overheated semi-truck in San Antonio, Texas, according to reports

By Lloyd Lee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbcRM_0gNxJ2Nl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cNps_0gNxJ2Nl00
A line of emergency response vehicles and personnel crowd near an abandoned semi-truck in San Antonio, Texas.

KSAT 12

  • An abandoned semi-truck was found in a remote part of the southwest side of San Antonio, Texas.
  • At least 53 people, most of them believed to be migrants crossing into US from Mexico, have died, according to reports.
  • Four people have been charged in connection to the case.

At least 53 people, most of them believed to be migrants, have died since they were found in an abandoned semi-truck on Monday in a remote part of southwest San Antonio, Texas, according to multiple news reports.

The latest death toll came Wednesday after authorities initially reported that 46 individuals were found dead in and near the truck and 16 were hospitalized. Among the dead are 40 men and 13 women, USA Today reported, citing the Bexar County Public Information Office.

The office was not available to respond to comments from Insider.

Two more individuals died on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post . Earlier Tuesday, three people died at the Baptist Medical Center, The New York Times reported . Local authorities said in a press conference on Monday that the hospitalized individuals appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion after San Antonio experienced triple-digit temperatures that day.

Most of the victims are suspected to be migrants entering the US illegally, according to the Department of Justice.

Mexico's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard tweeted Tuesday that the deceased included 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans, two Hondurans, and others yet to be identified.

As of Wednesday, four people were in custody in connection to what's being considered one of the deadliest cases of human smuggling in recent years.

One individual, Homero Zamorano, 45, was detained on Monday at the scene near Quintana Road where the truck was found, the Justice Department wrote in a news release . He's being charged with one count of smuggling undocumented people resulting in death.

Christian Martinez, 28, of Palestine, Texas, who was in contact with Zamorano at the time of the suspected smuggling, according to the DOJ, is also being charged with one count of conspiracy to transport undocumented people resulting in death.

Federal prosecutors also charged two men — Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao — on Tuesday for illegal weapons possession and for being in the US illegally. The two were seen leaving the home at an address under which the semi-truck was registered.

The truck was first spotted by a nearby worker and called authorities around 6 p.m., San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during a press conference near where the truck was found on Monday. The US Department of Homeland Security is leading the investigation, he said.

Chief Charles Hood of the San Antonio Fire Department initially confirmed that 46 bodies have been "triaged, tagged, and declared deceased."

The injured included 12 adults and four children, who were "hot to the touch" and taken to nearby hospitals, Hood said.

The individuals were inside a refrigerated truck that appeared to have no working air conditioner, he added.

A video posted by KSAT 12, a San Antonio-based news outlet, showed a long line of emergency response vehicles and personnel at the scene, parked behind what appears to be the semi-truck in question.

The tractor-trailer was found by the intersection of Quintana and Cassin roads located on the southwest side of San Antonio, according to the local news outlet.

The Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond for comment from Insider.

Individuals crossing the US border from Mexico often face a perilous journey, in many cases depending on smugglers who pack large numbers of people into vehicles, according to The Times .

In August 2021, at least 10 people died and 20 were injured after the van they were in crashed about 80 miles north of the Mexico border. In March 2021, an SUV packed with about 25 people collided with a big rig, leaving 13 people dead .

President Joe Biden said in a tweet on Tuesday that his administration "will continue to do everything possible to stop criminal smugglers from exploiting migrants."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Driver of doomed San Antonio truck smuggling migrants was high on meth: Texas congressman

Homero Zamorano, the man charged with driving the abandoned Texas semi-truck in which 53 migrants died, was high on methamphetamine when he was arrested, according to US Representative Henry Cuellar, whose district includes San Antonio.The Texas Democrat told Reuters he was briefed on the information by Customs and Border Patrol, who he said added that the migrants were likely picked in the truck at a US-based “stash house” before being abandoned in San Antonio on Monday evening.That would match with accounts from Mr Zamorano’s family, who say he struggled with drug use and resorted to criminality to fund his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Cars
City
Palestine, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Cars
Ninikitty

MISSING FOR 12 YEARS - He was only 7-years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon on June 4, 2010.

Kyron Richard Horman (born September 9, 2002) is an American boy who disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, after attending a science fair.[1] Local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted an exhaustive search and launched a criminal investigation, but have not uncovered any significant information regarding the child's whereabouts.Horman's disappearance sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Teen girls found dead in car submerged in Louisiana pond

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Francisco
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Person
Joe Biden
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Mexico#U S Customs#Traffic Accident#Usa Today#The Washington Post#The New York Times#The Department Of Justice
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Two Mexicans Charged After Death Of 51 Migrants In Sweltering Texas Truck

At least 51 migrants have died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas, authorities said on Tuesday, as two Mexican nationals tied to the unprecedented smuggling tragedy were charged in U.S. federal court. The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, most of them citizens...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
EL PASO, TX
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
FireRescue1

2 brothers, both Texas firefighters, die in rollover crash returning from fire

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. ​LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
LOCKHART, TX
Insider

Insider

479K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy